The final tournament will begin on Thursday 3 December, with groups A and C first in the spotlight. On Friday 4 December, the action in groups B, D and F gets underway. Group E is the last to join the race for the trophy, throwing off on Saturday 5 December.

In every group, there will be no easing into the tournament, as the expected top clashes all take place in round 1. The schedule was set so that the pot 2 and 3 teams from the draw will face off on the final preliminary round day, with the promise of maximum thrills as the sides battle to secure the coveted places in the main round.