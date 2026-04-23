Women's EHF EURO 2026: When and where are the games?

Women's EHF EURO 2026: When and where are the games?

23 April 2026, 13:00

April has seen the approach to the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 accelerate — the line-up was finalised, the 24 teams found out who they would face in the preliminary round when they draw took place, and the playing times were released on Wednesday. 

The final tournament will begin on Thursday 3 December, with groups A and C first in the spotlight. On Friday 4 December, the action in groups B, D and F gets underway. Group E is the last to join the race for the trophy, throwing off on Saturday 5 December.

In every group, there will be no easing into the tournament, as the expected top clashes all take place in round 1. The schedule was set so that the pot 2 and 3 teams from the draw will face off on the final preliminary round day, with the promise of maximum thrills as the sides battle to secure the coveted places in the main round.

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Sweden Vs. Montenegro 97A0132 AH

2022 and 2024 bronze medallists clash in round 1

Group A, playing in Oradea, features the bronze medallists from the two previous editions of the tournament, Hungary and Montenegro, along with Slovenia and Iceland.

After recording their best result ever in 2022, eighth place, and backing it up by equalling their third-highest ranking, 10th in 2024, Slovenia aim to continue their trajectory. Iceland have qualified for the Women’s EHF EURO for only the fourth time ever and hope to solidify their consecutive appearances with a strong showing.

Slovenia and Iceland will open the group, before Hungary and Montenegro conclude the first night in Oradea. A derby between Slovenia and Montenegro, to open round 3, will be a highlight, while Iceland versus Hungary wraps up the group.

Women's EHF EURO 2026 Group A schedule: 

Thursday 3 December

  • 17:30 CET Slovenia vs Iceland
  • 20:00 CET Hungary vs Montenegro

Saturday 5 December

  • 17:30 CET Montenegro vs Iceland
  • 20:00 CET Hungary vs Slovenia

Monday 7 December

  • 17:30 CET Slovenia vs Montenegro
  • 20:30 CET Iceland vs Hungary

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EURO24W Final Denmark Vs. Norway MAL0238 AM

Record title winners Norway face fiery Romania supporters

Group B find their home in the other Romanian host city, Cluj-Napoca. There the tournament co-hosts Romania will face the mighty title holders Norway, who target their 11th trophy overall and fourth in a row.

Switzerland, who enjoyed a breakthrough performance in 2024 when they reached their first main round, and North Macedonia, round out group B. That makes a total of three recent or current EURO co-hosts in group B, as Switzerland were one of the organisers in 2024 and North Macedonia shared hosting duties with Montenegro and Slovenia in 2022.

Fans will not have to wait long for what can be expected to be one of the highlight clashes of the group, as Norway will begin their campaign against Romania. Switzerland will take on North Macedonia to get group B started.

Women's EHF EURO 2026 group B schedule:

Friday 4 December:

  • 17:30 CET Switzerland vs North Macedonia
  • 20:00 CET Norway vs Romania

Sunday 6 December:

  • 17:30 CET Romania vs North Macedonia
  • 20:00 CET Norway vs Switzerland

Tuesday 8 December:

  • 17:30 CET Switzerland vs Romania
  • 20:00 CET North Macedonia vs Norway 

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EURO24W SF1 France Vs. Denmark MAL1388 AM

Experienced medal winners versus newcomers at top level

Norway’s opponents in both the EHF EURO 2022 and 2024 finals, Denmark, start their 2026 campaign in Antalya, Türkiye. Playing in group C, Denmark will meet Spain, Türkiye and Greece.

Spain have been waiting to return to the EURO medal round since their last piece of silverware, in 2014 — although they have since played the World Championship semi-finals twice and even reached the trophy match in the global competition for the first time in 2019.

On the other end of EURO history are Türkiye and Greece. The EHF EURO 2026 co-hosts qualified for the final tournament for the first time in 2024, and Greece have done so for this edition. Now, both aim to make the maximum impact while gaining valuable experience at this level.

Women's EHF EURO 2026 group C schedule:

Thursday 3 December:

  • 16:30 CET Türkiye vs Greece
  • 19:00 CET Denmark vs Spain

Saturday 5 December:

  • 16:30 CET Spain vs Greece
  • 19:00 CET Denmark vs Türkiye

Monday 7 December:

  • 16:30 CET Türkiye vs Spain
  • 19:00 CET Greece vs Denmark

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EURO24W 5 6 Place Sweden Vs. Netherlands 97A0501 AH

Netherlands headline unpredictable group D

Three sixth-place finishes in a row as well as a recent semi-final appearance, at the home co-hosted 2025 Women’s World Championship, make the Netherlands the top-seeded side in group D. But with their opponents including three somewhat unpredictable sides — Czechia, Austria and Croatia — the group looks to be one of the most competitive.

Six years ago, after finishing last in the previous two editions, Croatia shocked the handball world when they clinched the bronze medal at the EHF EURO 2020. While neither Czechia nor Austria progressed past the preliminary round in 2024, single match results have shown they can upset any opponent on a good day.

Women's EHF EURO 2026 group D schedule:

Friday 4 December:

  • 18:00 CET Austria vs Croatia
  • 20:30 CET Netherlands vs Czechia

Sunday 6 December:

  • 18:00 CET Czechia vs Croatia
  • 20:30 CET Netherlands vs Austria

Tuesday 8 December:

  • 18:00 CET Austria vs Czechia
  • 20:30 CET Croatia vs Netherlands

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EURO24W SF1 France Vs. Denmark 97A1242 AH

France target return to podium from group E

After taking three medals in a row at the Women’s EHF EURO, France reached the semi-finals but left empty-handed twice, placing fourth in 2022 and 2024. Now, having not stumbled in any tournament aside from the EURO, adding medals at both the World Championships and the Olympic Games played since their most recent EURO medal in 2020, France aim to make it back to the podium.

To do it, they must overcome tournament co-hosts Poland, playing at home in Katowice, the Faroe Islands and Ukraine. 

Women's EHF EURO 2026 group E schedule:

Saturday 5 December:

  • 18:00 CET: France vs Poland
  • 20:30 CET: Faroe Islands vs Ukraine

Monday 7 December:

  • 18:00 CET: Poland vs Ukraine
  • 20:30 CET: France vs Faroe Islands

Wednesday 9 December:

  • 18:00 CET: Faroe Islands vs Poland
  • 20:30 CET: Ukraine vs France

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EURO24W Denmark Vs. Germany 0A0A0298 JE

Sweden aim to break “fifth-place curse”

Reaching three semi-finals in a period of four years, Sweden had a medal within grasp at two consecutive Olympic Games and at the 2023 World Championship. They placed fourth all three times. On the EHF EURO stage, they have ranked fifth twice in a row — and now they hope to end the wait to add a medal to their cabinet.

One team that did clinch a recent medal, in what was something of a surprise, is Sweden’s group F opponents Germany. Co-hosts of the 2025 World Championship, Germany made it to the medal round of a major tournament for the first time since they took bronze at the EHF EURO 2008, securing silver.  
That makes for what looks to be a highly competitive top of group on paper, and there to disrupt it further will be Serbia and Slovakia, who round out group F in Bratislava.

As in all groups, the action begins with a bang, as Sweden play Germany in the first match in round 1. Slovakia and Serbia open their campaigns later that night. 

Women's EHF EURO 2026 group F schedule:

Friday 4 December:

  • 18:00 CET Sweden vs Germany
  • 20:30 CET Slovakia vs Serbia

Sunday 6 December: 

  • 18:00 CET Germany vs Serbia
  • 20:30 CET Sweden vs Slovakia

Tuesday 8 December:

  • 18:00 CET Slovakia vs Germany
  • 20:30 CET Serbia vs Sweden

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EURO24W 3 4 Place France Vs. Hungary KA207088 EM

Main round destinations: Cluj-Napoca and Katowice

From the preliminary round, the two top-ranked sides in each group progress to the main round. The main round, taking place in Cluj-Napoca and Katowice, starts on 10 December, with the same match days in both groups — 10, 12, 14 and 15 December.

At the end of the main round, the two top-ranked sides in each group will progress to the semi-finals, taking place in Katowice on Friday 18 December, along with the 5/6 placement match. The finals will be played on Sunday 20 December.  

With groups A, B and C to come together in main round group I (Cluj-Napoca) and groups D, E and F joining in main round group II (Katowice), the action will only get more exciting as the tournament progresses — for instance, all three EHF EURO 2024 medallists could meet in group I.

One thing is clear — the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 promises fireworks from the first match day to the last.

See the complete schedule here or divided by group here. Get your tickets here.

Photos © kolektiff images/Axel Heimken/Anze Malovrh/Jure Erzen

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