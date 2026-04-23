Main round destinations: Cluj-Napoca and Katowice
From the preliminary round, the two top-ranked sides in each group progress to the main round. The main round, taking place in Cluj-Napoca and Katowice, starts on 10 December, with the same match days in both groups — 10, 12, 14 and 15 December.
At the end of the main round, the two top-ranked sides in each group will progress to the semi-finals, taking place in Katowice on Friday 18 December, along with the 5/6 placement match. The finals will be played on Sunday 20 December.
With groups A, B and C to come together in main round group I (Cluj-Napoca) and groups D, E and F joining in main round group II (Katowice), the action will only get more exciting as the tournament progresses — for instance, all three EHF EURO 2024 medallists could meet in group I.
One thing is clear — the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 promises fireworks from the first match day to the last.
See the complete schedule here or divided by group here. Get your tickets here.
Photos © kolektiff images/Axel Heimken/Anze Malovrh/Jure Erzen