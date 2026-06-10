World record equalled at Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026

20,022 spectators as an integral part of the action and atmosphere in Budapest equalled the attendance record for a women’s club handball match set at the EHF FINAL4 2023. The thrilling final, won by Metz Handball in a first EHF Champions League Women title for French handball, was sold out.



32 broadcasters brought the action to TV screens in 60 territories worldwide, alongside the global distribution provided by the EHFTV platform. Between the three countries represented by the clubs on court — France, Hungary and Romania — an audience of more than 1.2 million was following the matches live in front of the screens.



On official EHF Champions League social media channels, 131 content pieces were published during the week of the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026. Instagram content generated 16.35 million impressions/media views — an increase of 217.37 per cent compared to the same measurement last year, while 395,532 interactions were recorded on the platform. Across Instagram and Facebook, 7.34 million video views were recorded during event week.



The side attractions forming a traditional part of the EHF FINAL4, the Fan Zone and Friday’s Meet & Greet, drew big crowds. There was also increased interest in covering the event, with growth of 28 per cent in the number of media representatives on site.



From the top level to the rising stars of the game — the finals of the first EHF Youth Club Trophy Women were held in conjunction with the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026, extending the concept introduced for men in the 2024/25 season. Several thousand spectators watched the future of handball battle for the title on Sunday in MVM Dome, with DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia raising the trophy after beating CSM Bucuresti’s youth side.



With Budapest once again delivering a memorable celebration of women’s club handball, attention now turns to the season’s final club competition showcase, the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 in Cologne.



Photo © kolektiff