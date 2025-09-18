Würth, a leading company in the development, production, and sale of fastening and assembly materials, continues to expand its international sports sponsorship activities and extends its partnership with Infront, the exclusive marketing partner of the European Handball Federation.

With this, the company remains official partner of the Men’s and Women’s EHF EUROs 2026 and 2028.

After a successful start with the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Germany, Würth is continuing its commitment.

The agreement now concluded will expand the company’s presence at four European handball championships: the men’s and women’s tournaments in both 2026 and 2028.

"Handball stands for passion, team spirit and proximity. These values perfectly match our ambition at Würth to do our very best. After the strong impressions of the European championship in 2024, it was clear to us that we will continue this partnership in the long term and remain committed to handball. And also to the people who are involved in this sport with such enthusiasm," said Fritz Hollweck, Head of Sports Sponsorship at Würth.

The EHF EURO is one of the largest sport events in Europe. Millions of viewers attend the matches in the arenas or follow the live broadcasts.

For partners such as Würth, the tournament offers a platform with a high reach and great emotional appeal.

"We are very pleased that the still young partnership with Würth will be extended until 2028 and that this extension will include the men’s EHF EURO and the two upcoming women’s European championships," said EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner.

"This is another proof for the tournament’s appeal and the opportunities we can offer to internationally operating companies such as Würth to reach and activate new and existing target groups."