Würth becomes Official Partner for Men’s and Women’s EHF EUROs 2024

As part of the agreement, which has been brokered by Infront Sports & Media, the European Handball Federation’s exclusive media and marketing partner, Würth will receive a range of visible and non-visible rights at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Germany (10-28 January) and the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 held in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland (28 November-15 December).

The men’s event in Germany will mark the first engagement for the German company at an EHF EURO event, the European Handball Federation’s flagship national team tournament, granting them the opportunity to further strengthen the company’s brand on the German and international markets.

Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, said: “We are delighted to welcome Würth to the partners’ line-up for the two upcoming EHF EUROs. The Men’s EHF EURO 2024 will be a great opportunity to start a successful cooperation, while Würth seizes the opportunity to be present on the biggest stage of European handball and strengthen its brand in Germany and beyond. It makes us proud that Würth recognises the importance of women’s handball as they become an Official Partner for the Women’s EHF EURO in 2024. We look forward to making another step forward in the promotion of the women’s game.”

Fritz Hollweck, Head of Sport Sponsorships at Würth, said: “Handball being one of the most popular sports, we are happy to be a partner of the 2024 European Handball Championships. Handball and the skilled trades are a perfect match, because most of our customers work with their hands and can relate to the challenges of such a hands-on sport. It was very important for us to support the European Women's Championship. So far, the focus of many companies has been on football, so it was important for us to support other sports and draw attention to and promote women's handball in particular. We are looking forward to the two tournaments with exciting games and great performances.”

About the Würth Group

The Würth Group is the global market leader in the development, production and sale of assembly and fastening materials. Other trading and production companies, known as the Allied Companies, operate in related business areas, ranging from electrical wholesale and electronics to financial services. The Group currently employs more than 87,000 employees in over 400 companies with more than 2,500 pick-up shops across 80 countries. The Group achieved sales of EUR 19.9 billion in the 2022 fiscal year. With over 7,700 employees, Adolf Würth GmbH & Co. KG in Künzelsau is the largest single company in the Würth Group.

About Men's EHF EURO 2024

The Men’s EHF EURO 2024 will be played in Germany from 10 to 28 January. It is the first time that Germany hosts the European Handball Federation’s flagship national team event and the first time that a 24-team European Championship is played in a single country. Already the opening day is prone to set a world record, with the first matches being played at the 50,000-capacity MERKUR SPIEL ARENA in Dusseldorf, which is ready to witness the largest-ever crowd at a handball match. Afterwards, Berlin, Mannheim and Munich will host the six preliminary round groups. Hamburg and Cologne will be the main round venues, with Cologne’s LANXESS arena hosting the final weekend of the competition. More info on ehfeuro.eurohandball.com/men/2024 and heretoplay.com

About Women’s EHF EURO 2024

The Women’s EHF EURO 2024 will take place in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland from 28 November to 15 December. It marks the first time that the women’s event is played with 24 teams and the first time that Switzerland hosts the women’s edition of the European Handball Federation’s flagship national team event. Two preliminary round groups each will be played in Basel (Switzerland), Innsbruck (Austria) and Debrecen (Hungary). The main round with two groups of six will be played in Debrecen and Vienna, with Austria’s capital hosting the final weekend. More info on ehfeuro.eurohandball.com/women/2024.