Xavier Barachet: “We might be retired, but we are still competitive”

16 June 2025, 13:00

“Last year was a bit of a discovery for us, this year is more of an adventure,” says coach Franck Maurice before the start of the European Masters Championship 2025 in Seville, Spain.

Maurice travelled to the European Masters 2024 with Courbevoie Handball, which represented France last year. This time around, Cercle Paul Bert de Rennes will fly the French flag in both the +35 and +45 men’s competitions, having former France national players William Accambray and Xavier Barachet on its roster.

“The idea came from Pierre Malfoy, a former professional player who took part in this tournament with foreign clubs. We had a chat one day and we were like: Why don’t we form a French team ?” laughs Maurice. “And off it went.”

With the Rennes club offering logistic support, Franck Maurice also received the help of Thierry Anti, former HBC Nantes coach and EHF Champions League finalist in 2018.

“The rule for us is quite simple: we are going there to have fun. That means playing to win, but also that no-one is going to stay on the bench for the whole weekend,” adds Maurice.

Featured in his roster are former France national players William Accambray and Xavier Barachet. The latter did need to much persuasion to travel to Seville.

“I am currently taking a physio course, so I thought the tournament would clash with my exams. But when I worked out it would not, my wife insisted I would go so I could have a great time with people I like. She did not need to tell me twice,” Barachet says.

The enthusiasm to join the five-day trip to Spain was apparently the same for everyone involved.

“We had a lot of people calling and saying they wanted to be part of it, so we had to choose. We had a couple of calls with Thierry Anti to decide who would be on the plane,” explains Maurice, himself a former player. With USAM Nîmes, he reached the semi-finals of the Cup Winners’ Cup back in 1997.

A three-time world champion and Olympic champion in 2012, Xavier Barachet has not touched a ball for almost three years, since he retired. Despite being a little bit rusty, he is very much looking forward to the event.

“Just because we are retired does not mean we are not competitive. Of course, we are going there also to have a few drinks with friends, but we also have a clear goal,” he says.

This goal is, according to coach Franck Maurice, “coming back with a medal”. After learning from their trip to the event last summer, the French group is now looking for a little bit more. But the competition will be tough, as Maurice, who coached USAM Nîmes and Dunkerque in the past few years, observes.

“Porto have a team with a lot of former Portuguese national players, there is a lot of quality in the Spanish teams as well. But we are going there to represent France and Rennes, try to show our best face,” he adds.

Despite the 2025 edition having not even started, some of the participants already have ideas for the near future. Instead of one team, France now have two, but they miss a women’s team. However, Maurice says he hopes to address that issue for next year.

 “We tried to gather some players at the last minute for this year, but I guess it was too last minute. We would really like to have a women’s section for next year,” he explains. “If the success we had creating the male competition is anything to go by, I am sure a lot of very good retired players will be up for it.”

