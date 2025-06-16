Xavier Barachet: “We might be retired, but we are still competitive”

A three-time world champion and Olympic champion in 2012, Xavier Barachet has not touched a ball for almost three years, since he retired. Despite being a little bit rusty, he is very much looking forward to the event.

“Just because we are retired does not mean we are not competitive. Of course, we are going there also to have a few drinks with friends, but we also have a clear goal,” he says.

This goal is, according to coach Franck Maurice, “coming back with a medal”. After learning from their trip to the event last summer, the French group is now looking for a little bit more. But the competition will be tough, as Maurice, who coached USAM Nîmes and Dunkerque in the past few years, observes.

“Porto have a team with a lot of former Portuguese national players, there is a lot of quality in the Spanish teams as well. But we are going there to represent France and Rennes, try to show our best face,” he adds.

Despite the 2025 edition having not even started, some of the participants already have ideas for the near future. Instead of one team, France now have two, but they miss a women’s team. However, Maurice says he hopes to address that issue for next year.

“We tried to gather some players at the last minute for this year, but I guess it was too last minute. We would really like to have a women’s section for next year,” he explains. “If the success we had creating the male competition is anything to go by, I am sure a lot of very good retired players will be up for it.”