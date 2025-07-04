YAC17 EHF Beach EURO quarter-finals race continues

04 July 2025, 21:00

One year after the European Championship for players aged under-16, young beach handballers have come to Alanya, Türkiye, with the same goal: to lift the YAC17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 trophy on Sunday evening! 

Four teams in the women’s category, and four in the men’s category, have already booked their places in the quarter-finals of the YAC17 EHF Beach EURO taking place from 3 to 6 July, with one more group phase round of matches to be played on Saturday morning.

The top two teams from each group and the two best third-ranked teams will continue their journey to the shiny silverware. The quarter-final matches are scheduled for Saturday afternoon, with the men’s matches throwing off at 18:00 CEST and the women’s at 20:00 CEST, with the live stream of the action on EHFTV

Women’s competition

  • Four teams — Spain in group A, Sweden in group B, and Hungary and Norway in group C — have already booked quarter-final tickets after the conclusion of the second day in Alanya
  • Spain has been an absolute favourite of group A, not losing a single set in four matches played. Their Carlota Bravo Garcia continues the top scorer reign from the 2024 event, as she now sits on 69 points
  • In group B, Croatia and Sweden have offered a drama-worthy battle as the match ended in a shoot-out. Sweden’s Julia Fant then went on to save three out of five shots to secure a yellow and blue quarter-final spot
  • Hungary and Norway will lock horns on Saturday morning when they meet in what will decide the first place in group C. Late Friday afternoon, Hungary won the match against France, another quarter-final contenders, with 2:0 (23:22, 24:10) in sets
  • Hosts Türkiye will meet Czechia in a match that could bring them to the quarter-finals, as the two best third-ranked teams will find their place among the best eight

Men’s competition

  • Spain and France in group A, Germany and Croatia in group B, as well as Hungary in group C are the four teams which have secured their quarter-final tickets 
  • The remaining four quarter-final teams will be known before the clock hits 10:00 am on Saturday morning, when the last match of the group phase, Poland against hosts Türkiye, takes place
  • Same as their female counterparts, Los Hispanos were flawless from the start of the competition, winning all four matches with a track record of 2:0
  • All eyes will be on Croatia and Germany on Saturday at 07:30 CEST as they clash for the first spot in group B. The two teams met last year at the YAC16, where Germany came out victorious in a bronze medal match with a dominant 2:0 in sets (36:26, 27:20)
  • Czech young star Matouš Khek is the current top scorer of the competition with 73 points scored across four matches, followed by Swede Albert Henriksson with 56 points

C4 9548
