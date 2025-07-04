YAC17 EHF Beach EURO quarter-finals race continues

Four teams in the women’s category, and four in the men’s category, have already booked their places in the quarter-finals of the YAC17 EHF Beach EURO taking place from 3 to 6 July, with one more group phase round of matches to be played on Saturday morning.

The top two teams from each group and the two best third-ranked teams will continue their journey to the shiny silverware. The quarter-final matches are scheduled for Saturday afternoon, with the men’s matches throwing off at 18:00 CEST and the women’s at 20:00 CEST, with the live stream of the action on EHFTV.