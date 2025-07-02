YAC17 teams ready for medal chase in Alanya

02 July 2025, 12:00

A total of 36 teams are set to throw off July's big beach handball party in Alanya at the YAC17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025. Before the senior teams strive for the European titles next week, the under-17 national teams take the sandy courts on the Turkish coast from Thursday through Sunday.

The women's and the men's competition both include 18 teams, divided over three preliminary round groups of six teams each. Play gets underway on Thursday 3 July at 7:30 CEST, with the finals scheduled for Sunday 6 July at 19:00 (men) and 20:00 CEST (women), respectively.

All matches from all four courts are streamed live on EHFTV, with a four-day tournament pass valid from Thursday through Sunday available for €4,99.

Women's 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025

  • 2023 runners-up Hungary play in group C and will meet Norway, France, Romania, Italy, and Lithuania
  • the bronze medallists from two years ago, Sweden, are set to take on Germany, Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovakia and Serbia in group B
  • at the draw in February, hosts Türkiye opted to play in group A, where Spain, Poland, Ukraine, Czechia, and Switzerland are their opponents
  • the Netherlands, who won their third European title at this level in 2023, are not taking part this time
  • the first, second and the two best third-ranked teams of groups A, B and C advance to the quarter-finals, while the two lowest-ranked teams proceed to the placement matches

Men's 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025

  • Hungary throw off their title defence in group C, where 2023 bronze medallists Sweden as well as Poland, Czechia, and Bulgaria are the opponents
  • hosts Türkiye opted for a place in group C, as well
  • the runners-up from two years ago, Spain, headline group A, which also includes Norway, France, Romania, Switzerland, and Lithuania
  • group B features Croatia, 2023 semi-finalists Germany, Ukraine, the Netherlands, Italy, and Serbia
  • the first, second and the two best third-ranked teams from groups A, B and C go to the quarter-finals, while the teams ranked sixth and seventh in each group continue with the placement matches.

 

photo © kolektiff

WEA Picture
