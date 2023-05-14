Yara ten Holte delivers third place for Dortmund

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) vs Thüringer HC (GER) 28:23 (12:10)

THC had a more efficient attack in the opening minutes but when Yara ten Holte built the wall (14 saves in 30 minutes) BVB took over the main role on the court and got their hands on a more significant lead (5:3)

Thüringer, once again, had a goal-less period from the sixth to the 12th minute, but their recognisable strong defence brought them back to life as Johanna Stockschläder made it level

with good goalkeepers, the teams’ shot efficiency was unusually low in the first half – BVB converted 50 per cent, while THC were at 36 per cent

THC was fighting hard, closing down to two on a couple of occasions, but they could not overcome the opponents’ defence

current leader on the top scorer board, THC's Annika Lott, added six more goals to her tally. She ended the game with 68, 12 more than second-placed Elma Halilcevic

Yara ten Holte was an unbreakable barrier for THC. She closed the game with 24 saves at 54 per cent efficiency and even scored two goals; Anna-Lena Hausherr added seven goals to the win

The comeback rewarded

Even though BV Borussia 09 Dortmund did not reach their desired goal to reach the battle for the trophy at the EHF Finals Women 2023 in Graz, they have had a good end to the European season. Twenty years after winning the EHF Challenge Cup, back in 2002/03, against Baia Mare, BVB are celebrating third place and are coming back home with bronze medals around their neck after two exciting matches.

The fighting spirit of the German side, led by two charismatic figures, Alina Grijseels and Dana Bleckmann, was their main force. When you add to the mix the extraordinary Yara ten Holte between the posts, it is no wonder they were able to make a remarkable comeback against Les Neptunes de Nantes. And they showed they successfully bounced back in Graz after a tough defeat against Nykøbing Falster Håndbold. The 2022/23 journey ended with an eruption of emotions and a celebration on the court.