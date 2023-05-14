20230514

Yara ten Holte delivers third place for Dortmund

14 May 2023, 09:56

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund sealed third place at the EHF Finals Women 2023 in Graz, beating Thüringer HC 28:23.

Henk Groener's team bounced back after a tough defeat in the semi-finals and made their Bundesliga friends helpless. However, the win would not have been as easy if it was not for Yara ten Holte. The 23-year-old goalkeeper produced one of her best performances this season with 24 saves.

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) vs Thüringer HC (GER) 28:23 (12:10)

  • THC had a more efficient attack in the opening minutes but when Yara ten Holte built the wall (14 saves in 30 minutes) BVB took over the main role on the court and got their hands on a more significant lead (5:3)
  • Thüringer, once again, had a goal-less period from the sixth to the 12th minute, but their recognisable strong defence brought them back to life as Johanna Stockschläder made it level
  • with good goalkeepers, the teams’ shot efficiency was unusually low in the first half – BVB converted 50 per cent, while THC were at 36 per cent
  • THC was fighting hard, closing down to two on a couple of occasions, but they could not overcome the opponents’ defence
  • current leader on the top scorer board, THC's Annika Lott, added six more goals to her tally. She ended the game with 68, 12 more than second-placed Elma Halilcevic
  • Yara ten Holte was an unbreakable barrier for THC. She closed the game with 24 saves at 54 per cent efficiency and even scored two goals; Anna-Lena Hausherr added seven goals to the win

 

The comeback rewarded

Even though BV Borussia 09 Dortmund did not reach their desired goal to reach the battle for the trophy at the EHF Finals Women 2023 in Graz, they have had a good end to the European season. Twenty years after winning the EHF Challenge Cup, back in 2002/03, against Baia Mare, BVB are celebrating third place and are coming back home with bronze medals around their neck after two exciting matches.

The fighting spirit of the German side, led by two charismatic figures, Alina Grijseels and Dana Bleckmann, was their main force. When you add to the mix the extraordinary Yara ten Holte between the posts, it is no wonder they were able to make a remarkable comeback against Les Neptunes de Nantes. And they showed they successfully bounced back in Graz after a tough defeat against Nykøbing Falster Håndbold. The 2022/23 journey ended with an eruption of emotions and a celebration on the court.

20230514 Groener Quote
We didn't have to motivate players after the semi-final match. They all were motivated to play a good match today, because we know THC very well, and they know us.
Henk Groener
Coach, BV Borussia 09 Dortmund
20230514 Niederwieser
We did the same mistakes that we did already yesterday. We had a good defence, but we had so many missed shots and too much technical mistakes that they immediately punish you.
Anika Niederwieser
Centre back, Thüringer HC
20230514 THC Rode Feature 2
