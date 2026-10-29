Following the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2026, the Men's 18 EHF EURO 2026, and the two Men's 20 and Men's 18 EHF Championships this summer, the analyses delve into why games were won and lost, and which players stand out and why.

The reports, written by EHF experts, deliver a detailed view of tactical behaviours, including both attack and defence, goalkeeper performance, transition phases, and individual technical execution.

They look into the defensive formations most often deployed, the technical qualities which can lead to success in attack, and what made the All-star Teams of the tournament stand out.

The reports leverage tournament video footage to identify and illustrate specific tactical and technical patterns observed throughout the events. They are designed to function both as an educational resource for coaches and video analysts — supporting the identification of emerging trends — and as preparatory material for upcoming competitions.

In addition, key insights from the tournament are connected to practical exercises, thanks to the collaboration between EHF and Learn Handball. This enables coaches to apply the findings directly to their training sessions, turning analyses into action.

Download the reports here.