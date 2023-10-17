Youth the focus of next EHF Webinars

First up, on Wednesday 18 October at 13:00 CEST, João Monteiro will be moderating our webinar on Mini handball.

Mini handball is stage 1 of the circle of a handball life, aimed at building a foundation in the sport and getting children aged between six and nine years of age - often described as the "golden age of learning" - to engage with handball.

Joining João will be our expert panel of Julian Bauer & Milan Petronijevic. Bauer, of the University of Konstanz, has done extensive research into various aspects of youth handball, while Petronijevic is Assistant Professor at the Faculty of Sports and Physical Education at the University of Belgrade.

On Tuesday 24 October, also at 13:00 CEST, João will be joined by Mark Hawkins, former head coach of IK Våg in Norway, China women's national team and part of the Saudi Arabia men's national team coaching setup, to analyse the Younger Age Category (YAC) competitions.

As with all EHF Webinars, registration is completely free and you will have the opportunity to participate by asking the panellists your questions. Click here to register for Mini handball, and here for Analysis of YAC Competitions.