In the clash of the Polish rivals, KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin continued their positive run against PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin this year, while HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames left Romania with a decent advantage, as part of the highlight matches.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

QUALIFICATION ROUND 3, FIRST LEG

The Polish runners-up's confident start to the derby resulted in PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin taking an early three-goal lead (7:4) in the opening 10 minutes, but Kinga Jakubowska scored five goals in the first half to inspire an impressive comeback for KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin ahead of the break (17:14). Barbara Zima also played a vital role in the second half to help Poland's champions record a win, as the talented goalkeeper made 15 saves and recorded a 50 per cent save efficiency overall, which enabled Lubin's offence to fully focus on scoring. The guests celebrated a victory in Lublin with all but one outfield player finding the back of the net, and Kinga Jakubowska was crowned as the game's top scorer with eight goals to her name, followed by Aleksandra Rosiak with seven successful shots for the hosts.