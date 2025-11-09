Zaglebie and Flames shine away in qualification round 3

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
09 November 2025, 19:05

The start of the EHF European League Women 2025/26 qualification round 3 brought excitement with plenty of drama across the nine matches played, as MOL Esztergom secured a close win against ZRK Crvena Zvezda, while nothing could separate IK Sävehof and Viborg HK in the Nordic derby.

In the clash of the Polish rivals, KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin continued their positive run against PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin this year, while HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames left Romania with a decent advantage, as part of the highlight matches.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

QUALIFICATION ROUND 3, FIRST LEG

PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin (POL) vs KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) 24:29 (14:17)

The Polish runners-up's confident start to the derby resulted in PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin taking an early three-goal lead (7:4) in the opening 10 minutes, but Kinga Jakubowska scored five goals in the first half to inspire an impressive comeback for KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin ahead of the break (17:14). Barbara Zima also played a vital role in the second half to help Poland's champions record a win, as the talented goalkeeper made 15 saves and recorded a 50 per cent save efficiency overall, which enabled Lubin's offence to fully focus on scoring. The guests celebrated a victory in Lublin with all but one outfield player finding the back of the net, and Kinga Jakubowska was crowned as the game's top scorer with eight goals to her name, followed by Aleksandra Rosiak with seven successful shots for the hosts.

CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames (GER) 28:34 (13:18)

The in-form Flames turned on the heat in Bucharest by establishing control early on, and Nina Engel and her teammates never looked back, nor let Rapid get close throughout the match. The German club's lead was continuously on the rise in the first half, and the hosts were already down by four goals (8:4) in the 14th minute, which gave the guests confidence to keep the momentum going into the second half. Vanessa Fehr made 14 saves between the posts to deny Rapid's attempts at mounting a comeback, while the lead was rising and reached seven goals (26:19) in the 43rd minute. Nina Engel scored 10 goals and was the match's top scorer, with the Flames earning a formidable advantage ahead of the return leg.

IN OTHER MATCHES

MOL Esztergom (HUN) vs ZRK Crvena Zvezda (SRB) 29:28 (11:16)

HH Elite (DEN) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) 27:21 (15:13)

HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER) vs Valur (ISL) 37:24 (21:12)

Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP) vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA) 22:19 (9:8)

Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) vs ES Besançon Féminin (FRA) 29:25 (16:11)

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Viborg HK (DEN) 31:31 (17:14)

Larvik (NOR) vs Molde Elite (NOR) 34:23 (17:14)

Main photo © Sabin Malisevschi

