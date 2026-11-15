The EHF European League Women 2026/27 qualification round 3 wrapped up with 12 clubs confirming their places in the group phase, joining JDA Bourgogne Dijon, Thüringer HC, Ikast Håndbold and DVSC Skyline, who were directly qualified.

Costa del Sol Málaga and HC Lokomotiva Zagreb were among the clubs who progressed via dramatic penalty shoot-outs, while a single goal earned Tertnes Bergen a ticket for the group stage. Viborg HK and Sport Lisboa e Benfica dominated in their respective double-headers over the weekend, while SCM Ramnicu Valcea, MOL Esztergom, IK Sävehof, H.C. Dunarea Braila, Larvik, Super Amara Bera Bera and CSM Corona Brasov all recorded comfortable victories to conclude the list.