Zagreb and Málaga book EHF European League Women group phase seats in dramatic fashion

Zagreb and Málaga book EHF European League Women group phase seats in dramatic fashion

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
15 November 2026, 20:45

The EHF European League Women 2026/27 qualification round 3 wrapped up with 12 clubs confirming their places in the group phase, joining JDA Bourgogne Dijon, Thüringer HC, Ikast Håndbold and DVSC Skyline, who were directly qualified.

Costa del Sol Málaga and HC Lokomotiva Zagreb were among the clubs who progressed via dramatic penalty shoot-outs, while a single goal earned Tertnes Bergen a ticket for the group stage. Viborg HK and Sport Lisboa e Benfica dominated in their respective double-headers over the weekend, while SCM Ramnicu Valcea, MOL Esztergom, IK Sävehof, H.C. Dunarea Braila, Larvik, Super Amara Bera Bera and CSM Corona Brasov all recorded comfortable victories to conclude the list.

QUALIFICATION ROUND 3, SECOND LEG

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin (POL) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) 27:32 (13:11)

SCM Ramnicu Valcea progress on aggregate (64:54)

With the hosts chasing a comeback, Pawel Tetelewski's squad fended off the early pressure to take a two-goal lead (8:6) through Aleksandra Rosiak in the 18th minute, but a three-goal run inspired by Inger Smits restored Valcea's lead shortly after (9:8). However, Lublin recovered in the opening half's final minute with a couple of quick-fire goals (13:11) to get back in the tie. The drama continued in the second half with only a goal separating the clubs up until the dying minutes, but subsequently, Lublin ran out of time to mount a comeback, and Valcea went on a four-goal run in the final four minutes to celebrate another victory, with Tamires Morena De Araujo Frossard finishing as the match's top scorer with nine goals.

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Lublin Vs Valcea DSC02071
PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin/Michał Paszko
Lublin Vs Valcea DSC02117
PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin/Michał Paszko
Lublin Vs Valcea DSC02184
PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin/Michał Paszko
Lublin Vs Valcea DSC02223
PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin/Michał Paszko
Lublin Vs Valcea DSC02295
PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin/Michał Paszko
Lublin Vs Valcea DSC02306
PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin/Michał Paszko
Lublin Vs Valcea DSC02404
PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin/Michał Paszko

Costa del Sol Málaga (ESP) vs VfL Oldenburg (GER) 35:31 (15:13, 30:28)

Costa del Sol Málaga progress on aggregate (63:61)

Jesús Gallardo Romero's squad established control early in the match and Málaga overturned the two-goal deficit from the first leg in the 23rd minute, with Rocío Campigli Rodriguez finding the back of the net to put her club ahead (13:10) in the tie. Oldenburg managed to cut Málaga's lead (15:13) to two goals by half-time, with nothing separating the clubs in the tie at the break and setting up an exciting second half. The Spanish club improved both defensively and offensively in the second half, with María Sancha González taking Málaga up by five goals (25:20) in the 45th minute. Even though Oldenburg's chances looked slim at the time, Toni-Luisa Reinemann and her teammates miraculously recovered and the left back scored in the final minute to take the tie to a penalty shoot-out. In a frenetic atmosphere, Ida Wall Bakken managed to save Lana Teiken's penalty, with Bárbara Piñeira Calero then converting Málaga's final penalty and the hall erupting in celebration as the hosts won the shoot-out (5:3).

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JT0A4547

IN OTHER MATCHES

ZRK Naisa Nis (SRB) vs Viborg HK (DEN) 19:28 (12:18)

Viborg HK (DEN) vs ZRK Naisa Nis (SRB) 28:16 (15:6)

Viborg HK progress on aggregate (56:35)

Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) vs HK SK CHEB (CZE) 44:29 (19:14)

HK SK CHEB (CZE) vs Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) 30:41 (13:20)

Sport Lisboa e Benfica progress on aggregate (85:59)

DHK Banik Most (CZE) vs MOL Esztergom (HUN) 22:37 (10:15)

MOL Esztergom progress on aggregate (70:41)

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames (GER) 34:30 (16:16)

IK Sävehof progress on aggregate (67:56)

Boden Handboll IF (SWE) vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) 37:31 (17:12, 35:27)

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb progress on aggregate (64:62)

H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU) vs Molde Elite (NOR) 33:24 (15:13)

H.C. Dunarea Braila progress on aggregate (62:54)

Tertnes Bergen (NOR) vs KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) 27:27 (16:12)

Tertnes Bergen progress on aggregate (57:56)

Larvik (NOR) vs St Amand HB-Porte du Hainaut (FRA) 31:24 (17:16)

Larvik progress on aggregate (56:49)

Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP) vs Rocasa Gran Canaria (ESP) 21:21(13:9)

Super Amara Bera Bera progress on aggregate (51:48)

CSM Corona Brasov (ROU) vs Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) 26:15 (11:10)

CSM Corona Brasov progress on aggregate (52:50)

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Savehof Vs Flames TH24456
Tommy Holl
Boden Vs Zagreb 20261115 162913 9891
Mats Engfors/Fotographic @fotographicsweden
20261115 Tertnes Zaglebie 6738 John Vint
John Vint/Tertnes Bergen
Dunarea Braila Vs Molde 130A3104
SORIN PANA / Sportul Ilustrat
Viborg Vs Nis Johnny Pedersen P2L7701
Johnny Pedersen
Banik Most Esztergom 14112026
DHK Banik Most
Dunarea Braila Vs Molde 130A2010
SORIN PANA / Sportul Ilustrat
Viborg Vs Nis Johnny Pedersen P L7983
Johnny Pedersen
Savehof Vs Flames TH23711
Tommy Holl
Benfica Vs Kynzvat TP 01961
SL Benfica

Photos © Mats Engfors/Fotographic @fotographicsweden (main); Der Sportfotograf - Fleix Schlikis (in-text)

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