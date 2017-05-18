«may 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«jun 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«jul 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«oct 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«nov 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«dec 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jan 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«feb 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627281234
567891011
«mar 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627281234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«apr 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

18.05.2017, 12:46
ebt 2017 continues as PGNiG Summer Superliga begins
«Go back »Print Version


PREVIEW: The second competition on the European Beach Tour 2017 calendar is also the first of Poland’s summer beach handball league events leading up to the 2017 World Games.

»Beach Handball Channel »2017 Men's News
»
 

ebt 2017 continues as PGNiG Summer Superliga begins

The European Beach Tour 2017 continues this week with the second tournament of the season, the PGNiG Summer Superliga in Poland. The PGNiG Summer Superliga will be a large-scale event featuring five competitions held throughout May, June and July in the lead up to the 2017 World Games in Wroclaw.

The first tournament will take place in Wroclaw from May 19 to 21, before events in Mielno, Stare Jablonki, Plock and the final competition in Warsaw in the middle of July. The World Games run from July 19 to 30.

The competition beginning this Friday includes a youth tournament on the first day before senior men’s and women’s teams take to the sand on Saturday and Sunday in an event co-organised with the 2017 World Games committee. Sponsor of Poland’s indoor handball competition, PGNiG, was recently announced as sponsor of the Summer Superliga.

All PGNiG Summer Superliga matches will be live streamed on YouTube.

Points verified after Jarun Cup 2017

The ebt 2017 opened with the Jarun Cup 2017 held in Croatia at the end of April, with the top-ranked women’s team from the ebt 2016, Szentendrei NKE, claiming the trophy and Detono Zagreb winning the men’s title. Zagreb finished the 2016 season second on the men’s ranking.

Following verification of points after the Jarun Cup, the ebt 2017 rankings are as follows:
Women’s ranking
1.    Multichem-Szentendrei N.K.E. (HUN) – 344 points
2.    BHC Dubrava (CRO) – 334 points
3.    Detono Zagreb (CRO) – 324 points
4.    WBHC Kontesa Nera (CRO) – 314 points
5.    BHC Sesvete (CRO) – 304 points

Men’s ranking:
1.    Detono Zagreb (CRO) – 394 points
2.    Hshop (DEN) – 384 points
3.    BHC Dubrava (CRO) – 374 points
4.    BHC Sesvete (CRO) – 364 points
5.    BHC Cakovec (CRO) – 334 points

Photo: Grzegorz Trzpil


TEXT: Courtney Gahan
 
Share
CONTACT FORM