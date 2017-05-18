ebt 2017 continues as PGNiG Summer Superliga begins

The European Beach Tour 2017 continues this week with the second tournament of the season, the PGNiG Summer Superliga in Poland. The PGNiG Summer Superliga will be a large-scale event featuring five competitions held throughout May, June and July in the lead up to the 2017 World Games in Wroclaw.



The first tournament will take place in Wroclaw from May 19 to 21, before events in Mielno, Stare Jablonki, Plock and the final competition in Warsaw in the middle of July. The World Games run from July 19 to 30.



The competition beginning this Friday includes a youth tournament on the first day before senior men’s and women’s teams take to the sand on Saturday and Sunday in an event co-organised with the 2017 World Games committee. Sponsor of Poland’s indoor handball competition, PGNiG, was recently announced as sponsor of the Summer Superliga.

All PGNiG Summer Superliga matches will be live streamed on YouTube.



Points verified after Jarun Cup 2017



The ebt 2017 opened with the Jarun Cup 2017 held in Croatia at the end of April, with the top-ranked women’s team from the ebt 2016, Szentendrei NKE, claiming the trophy and Detono Zagreb winning the men’s title. Zagreb finished the 2016 season second on the men’s ranking.



Following verification of points after the Jarun Cup, the ebt 2017 rankings are as follows:

Women’s ranking

1. Multichem-Szentendrei N.K.E. (HUN) – 344 points

2. BHC Dubrava (CRO) – 334 points

3. Detono Zagreb (CRO) – 324 points

4. WBHC Kontesa Nera (CRO) – 314 points

5. BHC Sesvete (CRO) – 304 points



Men’s ranking:

1. Detono Zagreb (CRO) – 394 points

2. Hshop (DEN) – 384 points

3. BHC Dubrava (CRO) – 374 points

4. BHC Sesvete (CRO) – 364 points

5. BHC Cakovec (CRO) – 334 points



Photo: Grzegorz Trzpil

