Favourites through to the medal rounds at Tokyo 2020

A series of outstanding goalkeeper performances was the theme of the day in the women’s quarter-finals at Tokyo 2020 as four European sides progressed to Friday’s semi-finals.

Montenegro vs ROC 26:32 (15:17)

outstanding performances by Montenegro’s Jovanka Radicevic (10 goals) and Djurdjina Jaukovic (8 goals) were not enough to avoid defeat against the ever-improving Russian Olympic Committee

after a high-scoring first half, Russia clamped down in defence in the second period with Anna Sedoykina making 13 saves at 38 per cent

2016 MVP Anna Vyakhireva continues to shine as the tournament progresses, scoring eight and making six assists against Montenegro

Norway vs Hungary 26:22 (12:10)

having made a late bid to reach the knockout stages, Hungary were not about to go out without a fight against the unbeaten Norwegians

a bright start buoyed the young Hungarian side, who thrived in the low scoring battle and led midway through the second half

but in came Katrine Lunde to turn the game on its head with five saves in the final quarter, to power Norway to a four-goal victory and their fourth consecutive Olympic semi-final

Sweden vs South Korea 39:30 (21:13)

Sweden’s remarkable run at Tokyo 2020 continued with one of their best performances to date, earning them a spot in the semi-finals of the women’s competition for the first time

The Scandinavian’s dynamic defence and outstanding goalkeeping by Johanna Bundsen left South Korea flummoxed – with their leading light Eun Hee Ryu reduced to a single goal

Carin Stromberg, Linn Blohm and Jamina Roberts fired in six goals each, leading a well-rounded team effort

France vs Netherlands 32:22 (19:11)

2016 silver medallists France hit top gear when it mattered most, putting a rocky group phase behind them to outclass the Netherlands

it went from bad to worse for the Dutch as a poor start was compounded by an injury to their top scorer Lois Abbingh

although Netherlands enjoyed some purple patches, they never really looked like threatening France, who were led from the back with Amandine Leynaud making a ridiculously good 22 saves at 51 per cent.

Semi-finals – 6 August

France vs Sweden (10:00 CEST)

Norway vs ROC (14:00 CEST)

Detailed results and schedules are available on the official Olympics homepage.

