Follow-up statement on the match HC Alkaloid vs AEK Athens

The European Handball Federation on Tuesday has handed over all relevant information in its possession to its legal bodies and asked for the initiation of legal procedures against the clubs of HC Alkaloid and AEK Athens.

This step was taken after the second leg of the EHF European Cup Men final between the two clubs on Sunday, 25 May was called off.

The information provided by the EHF to the legal bodies among others relates to the ticket distribution to away fans by HC Alkaloid in the lead-up to the match as well as to AEK Athen’s refusal to enter the playing court for the start of the game.

Both clubs have been asked to submit their statements respectively information from their side to be considered by the legal bodies.

Further communication will only be provided once a legal decision has been reached.