Netherlands and Norway on a collision course

With just two sets of matches remaining in the preliminary round, only Netherlands and Norway have fully secured their place in the quarter-finals of the women’s handball tournament at Tokyo 2020.

With both on a perfect record and winning with ease, they will collide on Saturday with top spot in group A on the line.

GROUP A

Netherlands vs Angola 37:28 (17:15)

Netherlands continue to bang in the goals with a third successive game with 30 goals or more

In a relatively quiet day for both sets of goalkeepers, Netherlands’ attack took centre stage with Bo van Wetering and Lois Abbingh leading the way with seven and six goals respectively

Angola still without a point and face two must-win matches against South Korea and Japan

Japan vs South Korea 24:27 (11:12)

South Korea off the mark at this competition after victory in the all-Asian affair

Japan’s goalkeeper Minami Itano came in to produce seven saves from 12 shots but her attack could not match that output as South Korea controlled the second half

new Györ signing Eun Hee Ryu was the star again with nine goals for the winning side

Montenegro vs Norway 23:35 (13:13)

Norway’s average winning margin up to 11 goals per game after another dominant performance

Montenegro were level at the break but a 9:0 run for Norway midway through the second half turned the match on its head

DELO EHF FINAL4 MVP Henny Reistad fired in a perfect seven goals from as many shots

GROUP B

Spain vs Brazil 27:23 (13:13)

an impressive final quarter made the difference as Spain scored a second consecutive victory

Silvia Navarro shut up shop between the Spanish posts with 18 saves at 46%

Bruna de Paula was prolific yet again for Brazil with eight goals but their opponents delivered a more rounded performance

Hungary vs ROC 31:38 (17:22)

the Russian Olympic Committee finally got their first win with a relentlessly attacking match against Hungary

Daria Dmitrieva enjoyed her best day of the tournament so far, firing in seven goals as Russia pulled away in the second half

nine goals from Katrin Klujber not enough for the young Hungarian side, who are now on the verge of elimination after three successive defeats

Sweden vs France 28:28 (16:17)

Jessica Ryde saved the day for Sweden, denying Grace Zaadi’s penalty in the final play of the match

France held a five-goal lead in the first half, before the impressive Swedes finally came to life

Carin Strömberg led the way for Sweden with seven goals in a back and forth second half, after which neither side deserved to lose

All Tokyo 2020 photos courtesy of IHF.