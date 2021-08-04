European trio join history-makers Egypt in semi-finals

EHF EURO 2020 champions Spain showed how valuable their vast experience can be as they completed a remarkable comeback against Sweden, joining France, Denmark and Egypt in the semi-finals of the men’s handball tournament at Tokyo 2020.

QUARTER-FINALS

France vs Bahrain 42:28 (21:14)

the fairy tale for Bahrain comes to an end as they were outclassed by a tuned-in French side

France took control of the game late in the first half and never looked back as every court player got his name on the scoreboard

Kentin Mahe had a day to remember with nine goals, leading a prolific French attack

Sweden vs Spain 33:34 (20:18)

Sweden looked set for a place in the semi-finals when Hampus Wanne extended their lead to 29:25 with a quarter of the match left to play

Gonzalo Perez de Vargas finally found some form between the Spanish goalposts as they turned the game around , using every ounce of their collective nous and experience

Alex Dujshebaev once again proved his ability to rise in pressure situations as he took over in the final minutes and scored the winning goal

Denmark vs Norway 31:25 (13:12)

Denmark went one step closer to retaining their 2016 gold medal with a confident victory over their Scandinavian neighbours

in the battle of two of handball’s biggest stars, Sander Sagosen had the edge over Mikkel Hansen in the first half, before being left frustrated and eventually receiving a red card in the second

Hansen and Jacob Holm led Denmark in attack with eight goals each, supported well by Mathias Gidsel at right back

Germany vs Egypt 26:31 (12:16)

Egypt made history on Tuesday by reaching the semi-finals of the Olympics for the first time

The African challengers controlled the game from the very beginning against Germany, who they outmuscled and outwitted throughout the court

Karim Hendawy was brilliant in goal, producing 18 saves as Egypt took another step towards becoming the first non-European team to medal at the Olympics since South Korea’s women in 2008

Semi-finals – 5 August

France vs Egypt (10:00 CEST)

Spain vs Denmark (14:00 CEST)

Detailed results and schedules are available on the official Olympics homepage.

All Tokyo 2020 photos courtesy of IHF.