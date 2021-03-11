Seven European teams in race for six Olympic tickets

The final six places in the men’s competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be decided over the coming weekend, and seven European sides are in the running for them.

The Olympic qualification tournaments, starting on Friday with three match days culminating on Sunday evening, will determine the last teams to join the six already qualified for the Games in Tokyo. All three tournaments are to be played in Europe.

From Europe, two teams are qualified so far: reigning world champions Denmark and EHF EURO 2020 champions Spain.

The remaining EHF EURO 2020 semi-finalists — runners-up Croatia, bronze medallists Norway and Slovenia — are all vying for a ticket to Tokyo 2020 at the qualification tournaments.

In addition, France, Portugal, Germany and Sweden are aiming for places at the Games. From each of the three qualification tournaments, the top two teams qualify for Tokyo 2020.

Tournament 1 — Podgorica (NOR)

Norway are set to contest the only qualification tournament featuring no other European side. Their opponents at the tournament, taking place in Montenegro, will be Brazil, Chile and South Korea.

Norway appear in a strong position to clinch what will be only their second Olympic berth in history, almost 50 years after they last contested the Games, in Munich in 1972.

Tournament 2 — Montpellier (FRA, CRO, POR)

Tournament 2, taking place in Montpellier, is almost an entirely European affair with France, Croatia and Portugal participating, alongside Tunisia. France and Croatia are the two most successful still-existent teams in Olympic history, with two gold medals and one bronze apiece. In 2016, France added their fourth medal when they took silver.

France are targeting their eighth consecutive participation in the Games, ahead of their hosting duties in Paris in 2024. For Croatia, a successful qualification would represent their fifth straight Olympic berth. Portugal have never reached the Olympic Games before.

Tournament 3 — Berlin (SLO, GER, SWE)

The final tournament also features three European sides — three teams that represent the semi-finals at the last three EHF EUROs: 2016 winners Germany, 2018 silver medallists Sweden and Slovenia, the fourth-placed side at the 2020 edition. Algeria round out the competitors in Tournament 3, to be held in Berlin.

Germany clinched the bronze medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics after missing London 2012. They target their eighth participation overall. Sweden aim for their ninth Games appearance, after winning medals in exactly half of their previous participations — silver in 1992, 1996, 2000 and 2012. Slovenia’s best record at the Olympic Games was in 2016, when they ranked sixth on their third Olympic campaign.

Alongside Denmark and Spain, the teams already qualified for the Olympic Games are hosts Japan, Pan American Games champions Argentina, Asian qualification event winners Bahrain and African title holders Egypt. The men’s handball competition at Tokyo 2020 will open on 24 July and finish on 7 August.

See the full match schedule and more information on the Olympic qualification on the IHF website.

Photo © 2020 Uros Hocevar | kolektiff