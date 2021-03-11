CSKA, FTC chase comebacks in quarter-final quest

Four teams - CSM Bucuresti, Rostov-Don, Györi Audi ETO KC, and Brest Bretagne Handball - made a huge step towards the DELO EHF Champions League quarter-final with clear wins in the play-offs last week.

All other ties, however, seem wide open going into the second leg this weekend, guaranteeing three days of excitement and drama.

One of the standout games is the Match of the Week on Saturday, when FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria try to make up a three-goal deficit against Buducnost.

Another team looking for a strong comeback are CSKA, who surprisingly suffered a five-goal defeat at RK Krim Mercator last week.

Only one goal separated Odende Håndbold and Vipers Kristiansand in their high-scoring first leg (36:35), so they have all to play for when they meet again on Sunday.

The same goes, of course, for BV Borussia Dortmund and Metz Handball, who didn’t meet last weekend but are now set for a double-header in France, with the first leg scheduled for Friday.

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) vs Metz Handball (FRA)

Friday 12 March, 17:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Metz Handball (FRA) vs BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER)

Sunday 14 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

both games will be played in Nancy as Metz could not travel to Dortmund last week amid Covid-19 restrictions

while Metz have lost their usual home advantage (only one loss in 23 games), Dortmund have won only two away games this season - against Podravka and Valcea

eight Dortmund players have been called up by Dutch national team and Metz coach Emmanuel Mayonnade, for two games against Slovenia in March

Metz also include three Dutch (former) internationals: line player Yvette Broch and right wings Jurswailly Luciano and Debbie Bont

Metz reached the quarter-final in each of the past four seasons; Dortmund are playing their maiden season in the competition

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) (first leg – 33:24)

Saturday 13 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

CSM handed Valcea their worst loss in mutual games in the last four years, winning the first leg 33:24

CSM star Cristina Neagu netted 13 times last week to raise her total to 89 goals, eight behind leading scorer Ana Gros from Brest Bretagne Handball

in the past five seasons, CSM have never failed to progress to the quarter-final

CSM have never lost a home game by more than seven goals; their worst home defeat came in this season's group phase against Vipers, 29:22

Valcea won four of their last 13 away games in the competition, including three this season, against Odense, Podravka and Dortmund

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) (first leg – 37:20)

Saturday 13 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

the 17-goal defeat from the first leg was Bietigheim’s worst-ever loss in the competition

Bietigheim will play their 40th match, having won seven so far, compared to Györ’s competition leading total of 172 wins

Györ have not lost a home game for 40 straight matches since a loss against FC Midtjylland in October 2015

Bietigheim have won two of their 19 away matches, and one them came in Hungary, against FTC in the group phase this season, 35:24

Danish right wing Trine Østergaard and Norwegian goalkeeper Emily Sando could return for Bietigheim after missing the first leg

CSKA (RUS) vs RK Krim Mercator (SLO) (first leg — 20:25)

Saturday 13 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

in the teams’ first ever meeting, Jovana Risovic’s 26 saves helped Krim to a surprise win by five goals over CSKA last week

Krim also defeated another Russian team in the group phase this season: Rostov (28:27)

CSKA won seven of their eight home matches this season and drew with Györ

Krim lost four away matches this season but also had three draws, including at Rostov and CSM

captain and playmaker Darya Dmitrieva was out injured last week but could return for CSKA this weekend

MOTW: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Buducnost (MNE) (first leg — 19:22)

Saturday 13 March, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

last week’s result marked Buducnost’s fifth victory in mutual games with FTC, while the Hungarian side have won six; one game ended in a draw

Buducnost have reached the quarter-final in each season since 2010/11

FTC were in the quarter-final for four consecutive years, but failed to do so in the 2019/20 season

the Hungarian team will have to do without head coach Gabor Elek, who was tested positive for the Covid-19 during the week

Jovanka Radicevic, who netted seven times last Sunday, is ranked fifth in the competition's scoring chart with 73 goals; FTC's best scorer Angela Malestein has 67 goals

Rostov-Don (RUS) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (RUS) (first leg — 29:20)

Sunday 14 March, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Rostov are on the brink of a quarter-final spot for the fourth consecutive season

Rostov’s wing players Polina Kuznetsova, Iuliia Managarova and Katarina Krpez Slezak combined added 14 goals to last week’s win

it was Podravka’s first European match under interim coach Antonio Pranjic, who took over after the passing of Zlatko Saracevic

Podrvaka’s right back Dejana Milosavljevic netted six times in the first leg and remains the third-best scorer of the competition with 81 goals

Rostov rested several key players in a narrow domestic league win over Kuban (24:23) Tuesday to maintain their perfect record after 19 matches

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) (first leg – 33:27)

Sunday 14 March, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Brest’s Ana Gros is on the brink of passing the 100-goal milestone for the season, having raised her tally to 97 with 10 goals last week

both Brest and Esbjerg reached the quarter-final last year, before the season was canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak

Brest had three wins draws and three draws in home matches in the group phase, and only lost to CSKA

Esbjerg got seven of their 12 points in away games; though that includes a win from the Krim match that was called off and assessed

Esbjerg returned to the top of the Danish league table Wednesday as they overtook Odense following a 34:16 win against Randers

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) (first leg – 36:35)

Sunday 14 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV