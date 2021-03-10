Kosovo mount impressive comeback in a game of two halves

It was a dream debut for new Kosovo coach Bujar Qerimi, who has replaced Taip Ramadani at the helm last month as his side claimed their first point in the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers.

Kosovo played a brilliant second half and fully deserved their first point of this campaign in a game which Romania will feel they let slip.

GROUP 8

Kosovo vs Romania 23:23 (9:14)

Romania dropped an important point in their hunt to earn an EHF EURO ticket – leaving them on three points from as many matches

5:5 was the last time the scores were level in the first half as Romania profited from their stronger defence to go 14:9 up at the break

Kosovo improved in all departments in the second half and only needed 15 minutes to bridge the gap as Drilo Tahirukaj struck to make it 18:18

Romania enjoyed a 3:0 run but were soon dragged back as Tahirukaj drew Kosovo level before giving them their one and only lead at 23:22

90 seconds before the end, Gabriel Dumitru scored the last equaliser

A draw that feels like a win

Kosovo enjoyed a stunning EHF EURO 2020 qualifiers, first drawing with Poland, then beating Israel. That 27:24 win was their first at this level and gave them plenty of hope for this campaign.

Two clear defeats against Montenegro and Sweden last year may have been somewhat disheartening but this fledgling Kosovo side put that behind them as they displayed their skill and fighting spirit to claim a point on Wednesday night.