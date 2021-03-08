Wanted: The host of the brand-new EHF Finals Men 2021

The inaugural season of the EHF European League Men is approaching its apotheosis: the first edition of the EHF Finals Men is scheduled for 22/23 May 2021.

The EHF Finals Men is the all-new finals tournament that brings together the four best teams of Europe’s revamped second-tier competition.

The quartet will battle it out in a two-day showdown, aiming to become the first champions of the EHF European League Men.

The EHF European League and the EHF Finals Men are building on the legacy of the Men’s EHF Cup and its highly rated annual EHF Cup Finals, though with a new competition format, a new corporate identity, and a new trophy.

Bidding process to host EHF Finals Men 2021 opens now

The EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH have now opened the bidding process for the EHF Finals Men 2021.

The bid is open for participating clubs and their federations but can also be passed on to agencies or arenas that are linked to a club and which are interested in taking over the hosting.

The EHF Finals Men 2021 offer a huge potential for a real highlight of European men’s club handball, as the EHF European League Men has developed into a resounding success since its inauguration this season.

The event will be part of a series of four marquee events, that mark the summit of European club handball in the 2020/21 season: EHF Finals Women (8/9 May 2021), DELO EHF FINAL4 in Budapest (29/30 May 2021), and EHF FINAL4 Men in Cologne (12/13 June 2021).

EHF Finals Men 2021 host to be chosen on 26 March

Any interested club or related partner is invited to submit a concept, ideas and a proposal for the hosting of this exciting event alongside with information about the planned organisational structure, their links with local authorities or national and international partners.

The bidding will close on Thursday 18 March and the EHF Executive Committee will decide on the host at its meeting on 26 March.

The bidding document has to be submitted to the EHF resp. the EHF Marketing GmbH as the responsible arm of the EHF for the marketing of the event.

A bid book and further information is available from EHF Marketing GmbH through Lisa Wiederer (lwiederer@ehfmarketing.com) and also from the EHF through Markus Glaser (glaser@eurohandball.com).