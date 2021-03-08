World Championship finalists hunt points as qualifiers resume

The Men’s EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers continue with nine matches set to be played mid-week, from Tuesday to Thursday.

Among the headliners are newly crowned world champions Denmark, World Championship runners-up Sweden, and a new but very recognisable coach for North Macedonia: Kiril Lazarov.

In the EHF EURO Cup, Slovakia play their first game in the competition as they meet EHF EURO title holders Spain.

GROUP 3

Ukraine vs Faroe Islands

Wednesday 10 March, 16:30 CET, live on EHFTV

this will be Faroe Islands’ first match in the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers, while Ukraine have played twice and earned one point

Ukraine’s two games were in a double-header against Russia — they drew 27:27 in the first clash then recorded a 30:28 loss

Faroe Islands have never reached the final EHF EURO tournament. Ukraine ended a 10-year wait to participate again in 2020

Ukraine won all three previous encounters against Faroe Islands. The teams also met in the previous EHF EURO qualifiers stage

despite having just one point, Ukraine are currently second on the table due to the postponement of several matches in this group

Russia vs Czech Republic

Wednesday 10 March, 17:30 CET, live on EHFTV

Russia enter the game as group leaders, with three points, while Czech Republic have yet to play a game in the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers

Russia took all three of their points against Ukraine, having played one draw and earned one win in their double-header played in November

the last encounters between the sides were in 2018 in the World Championship qualification play-off, with Russia coming out on top

the teams have met a total of 12 times before and the balance is overwhelmingly in favour of Russia, with 10 wins

GROUP 4

Israel vs Iceland*

Thursday 11 March, 16:30 CET, live on EHFTV

with three matches played and four points earned, Iceland are in a strong position, sitting second in the group behind Portugal

Israel have played just one match in the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers so far, in which they were defeated 31:22 by Portugal

while Israel have reached the final tournament only once, in 2002, Iceland have qualified for every EHF EURO since 2000

Israel have not beaten Iceland since 1981. Iceland have won three of the four encounters since then (the other saw a draw), with the latest played in 2015

*Match is postponed

GROUP 5

Slovenia vs Poland

Tuesday 9 March, 20:10 CET, live on EHFTV

Poland are the group leaders, with four points, while Slovenia have three and are equal on points with the Netherlands

Slovenia played the Netherlands in both EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers games so far, winning the first 34:23 before a 27:27 draw in the second

Poland beat Turkey twice to earn their four points — 29:24 in the first clash and 35:24 in the second

it is the 10th official match between the sides. Slovenia have won five times, including in the EHF EURO 2020 group phase. Poland won three games and there was one draw

Slovenia are without backs Nik Henigman and Borut Mackovsek, who both have ankle injuries

GROUP 6

Belarus vs Italy

Wednesday 10 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

both teams count two points collected so far in the qualifiers, although Belarus have played two games to Italy’s three

Belarus played a double-header against Norway, winning the first match 33:25 before a 27:19 defeat

Italy lost decisively to Norway in November, 39:24, before recording one victory and one loss in a double-header against Latvia

the teams have not met in an official match since 2005, with the historical balance quite equal — three wins for Belarus, two for Italy and one draw

Belarus’ record for fewest goals scored by an opponent in a EURO qualifier match was set against Italy, with the result of 27:11 back in 2001

GROUP 7

Finland vs Switzerland

Thursday 11 March, 17:00 CET, live on EHFTV

neither Finland nor Switzerland have collected any points in the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers. Both lost one game apiece against Denmark and North Macedonia

in January, Switzerland made a surprise return to the World Championship after last contesting the event in 1995 — the team did not qualify but replaced the USA

Andy Schmid was among the top scorers at the World Championship, with 44 goals in six games — fewer matches than any of those ranked above him. He netted 16 times in Switzerland’s two EHF EURO qualifiers

it is the first official match between Finland and Switzerland since 1998. Switzerland have won five out of six previous mutual duels

Finland have never reached the final tournament, while Switzerland have played a total of four EHF EUROs, with three consecutive participations from 2002 to 2006 before making it again in 2020

North Macedonia vs Denmark

Thursday 11 March, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV

the teams enter the clash level on four points apiece, having each defeated Switzerland and Finland. Their double-header this week will be critical in determining the group’s top positions

North Macedonia have never beaten Denmark in an official match, with five played prior to Thursday’s clash

Denmark are the recently crowned world champions, having defended their maiden title won on home ground in 2019 in Egypt in January

Denmark backs Mikkel Hansen and Mathias Gidsel were named in the All-star Team and Hansen was also the World Championship MVP for the second straight time

legendary Macedonian back Kiril Lazarov was announced as coach of his national side in February and will function as a player/coach. He is the team’s top scorer in the qualifiers, with 17 goals

GROUP 8

Sweden vs Montenegro

Tuesday 9 March, 18:05 CET, live on EHFTV

Sweden took the silver medal at the World Championship in January, while Montenegro did not qualify for the event

Sweden players Jim Gottfridsson, Andreas Palicka and Hampus Wanne were all named in the World Championship All-star Team

the Scandinavian side started their EHF EURO qualifiers campaign with a narrow victory over Romania, 33:30, followed by a big win against Kosovo, 30:16

Montenegro also defeated Kosovo, 32:25, before losing decisively to Romania, 36:27

in nine previous mutual encounters, Montenegro have won only twice, including the most recent clash, in 2017

Kosovo vs Romania

Wednesday 10 March, 19:30 CET, live on EHFTV

this will be the debut of new Kosovo coach Bujar Qerimi, who has replaced former Australia representative Taip Ramadani

Kosovo have been defeated in both qualifier matches played so far, while Romania won one match and had one loss

Romania’s win came against Montenegro, 36:27, following a 33:30 loss to Sweden. Both matches were in November

Kosovo lost 32:25 to Montenegro and 30:16 to Sweden

Romania have won all three previous matches against Kosovo

EHF EURO Cup

Slovakia vs Spain

Wednesday 10 March, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV