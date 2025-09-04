EHF mourns the death of former referee and delegate Horatiu Belu

Born on 29 August 1966, Horatiu Belu dedicated his professional life to developing the sport of handball in his native Romania and represented his country on the international level as an EHF Delegate.

As a former member of the Central Referees’ Committee at the Romanian Handball Federation, Belu helped improve arbitration regulations, leaving a significant mark to the sport.

He made his debut as an EHF Delegate in 2008/09 in the Men’s Cup Winners’ Cup match between RK Partizan (SRB) and HC Masheka (BLR) on 18 October 2008.

Horatiu Belu then continued his international work for more than 16 years, and participated in his last EHF match on 18 January 2025, conducting his responsibilities as a delegate during the EHF European Cup Women Last 16 game between JuRo Unirek VZV (NED) and O.F.N. Ionias (GRE).

The EHF joins in the mourning of Horatiu Belu's passing in expressing its deepest sympathies and condolences to his family and friends.

Photo © Romanian Handball Federation