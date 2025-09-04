How to follow the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26

How to follow the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
04 September 2025, 13:00

The wait is over! The EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 is about to start and fans all over the world can follow the best handball in Europe closer than ever. Once again, the EHF provides the best possible coverage for the women’s elite club competition, ensuring that you will stay updated with another unforgettable season.

As the first round of the group phase is taking place this weekend, on 6/7 September, here is your complete guide on how to follow the action.

Watch live on EHFTV

EHFTV offers live streaming and on-demand footage, as well as unique features to its subscribers, including access to full games, match highlights and top action from EHF’s premium events. All EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 clashes will be available to watch on the platform, with additional live commentary in English for the MOTW of each round.

Note that geo-blocking may apply in certain areas due to local broadcaster rights.

Tune in to TV broadcasters

In addition to EHFTV, fans can also follow the games live on selected local TV broadcasters. Check out the full list of broadcasters below and make sure you don’t miss a second this season!


Follow, comment, share

Join the conversation and engage with your favourite teams and players on our social media channels! Make sure you follow the official EHF Champions League Facebook, Instagram and X pages to get access to exclusive clips, competition updates and results. Additionally, you can find even more premium handball content on the Home of Handball YouTube and TikTok channels.

Check out eurohandball.com

Prepare for each round by checking out the game schedule and reading match previews, interviews with the biggest handball stars and insightful features on eurohandball.com. The official website is also your go-to place for in-depth reviews from EHF journalists and the latest news on the competition, so that you can stay updated with everything that’s going on.

Subscribe to the EHFCL Weekly newsletter

Be the first to find out the most recent EHF Champions League updates by subscribing to our weekly newsletter. Everything you need to know will be delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe now!

CLW25 Third Place Team Esbjerg Vs Metz Handball A0A2773 AM

Photos © Jozo Cabraja, Anze Malovrh / kolektiff

CLW25 Third Place Team Esbjerg Vs Metz Handball A0A3575 AM
541732289 1121660963444208 1429421390712492540 N
