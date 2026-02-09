SENIOR FOUR-YEAR NATIONAL TEAM RANKINGS

The podium for the men’s ranking remains the same as last year, with reigning European and world champions Denmark occupying first place, on 118 points, followed by France in second (94) and Germany in third (91).

Winning silver at the 2025 IHF World Championship and bronze at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 has propelled Croatia to fourth, one place higher than in the previous rankings, while Portugal have gone two places up to sit on fifth, after getting their best-ever finishes at the 2025 World Championship (fourth) and the EHF EURO 2026 (fifth).

Slovenia are the only new entry among the top 10 men’s teams, surpassing Spain to clinch 10th place.

EHF men’s four-year national team ranking 2023-26:

1. Denmark – 118 points (–)

2. France – 94 points (–)

3. Germany – 91 points (–)

4. Croatia – 86 points (+1)

5. Portugal – 76.5 points (+2)

6. Sweden – 69 points (-2)

7. Iceland – 66 points (+2)

8. Hungary – 65 points (-2)

9. Norway – 61 points (-1)

10. Slovenia – 57 points (+1)

Current European and world champions on the women’s side, Norway lead the rankings with 118 points as well, 20 more than Denmark (98), who have surpassed France by one point (97) to claim second place.

Germany have enjoyed one of the most notable improvements after celebrating silver at the 2025 World Championship, and are currently placing fourth (85) — compared to sixth in the previous rankings — ahead of the Netherlands on fifth (83).

Romania and Poland have also made their way up to the top 10, surpassing Slovenia and Spain.

EHF women’s four-year national team ranking 2022-25:

1. Norway – 118 points (–)

2. Denmark – 98 points (+1)

3. France – 97 points (-1)

4. Germany – 85 points (+2)

5. Netherlands – 83 points (–)

6. Hungary – 73 points (+1)

7. Montenegro – 72 points (+1)

8. Sweden – 68 points (-4)

9. Romania – 50 points (+2)

10. Poland – 47.5 points (+2)

The rankings for both genders take into account the last two European and last two World Championships.