EHF mourns the death of referee and delegate Patrick Simonelli

Patrick Simonelli has dedicated his professional life to developing handball, being an important member of the Luxembourgish Handball Federation and taking on international responsibilities as an EHF Delegate.

His commitment to the sport has grown throughout the years, as he became Head of Referees at the Luxembourgish Handball Federation, and also represented his country in international competitions as an EHF Delegate after the Candidate Delegates' Course in Vienna between 21 and 23 April 2023.

He made his debut as an EHF Delegate in the EHF European Cup Men 2023/24 match between Italian side Handball Meran and the Serbian team HC Dinamo Pancevo, on 9 September 2023.

Since then, Simonelli has taken part as a Delegate in seven national team matches — at France versus Italy in October 2023 for the Women's EHF EURO Qualifiers and for six games during the Men's 18 EHF EURO Qualifiers 2024. He was also responsible for nine club competition matches during the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons, with his last participation as a Delegate being in October 2024.

Patrick Simonelli’s contribution to the sport was recognised in 2021, when he received the Medal of Sports Merit, awarded by the Minister of Sports for his essential involvement in developing Luxembourgish handball.

The thoughts of everyone at the European Handball Federation are with Parick Simonelli’s family and friends at this difficult time.

Photo © Luxembourgish Handball Federation