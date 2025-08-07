Court of Appeal dismisses the appeal of RK Partizan AdmiralBet

RK Partizan AdmiralBet lodged an appeal against the decision of the EHF Court of Handball, dated 13 June 2025, regarding the sanctions imposed in the context of the RK Partizan AdmiralBet vs AEK Athens match, which was initially scheduled for 30 March 2025.

The EHF Court of Appeal has decided to fully confirm the first-instance decision, finding in substance that the sanctions imposed were proportionate and adequate to the facts and subsequent violations in question. The EHF Court of Appeal highlighted that the proceedings at first instance were conducted in full compliance with procedural requirements. The decision of the Court of Handball was properly reasoned and rendered in accordance with the applicable legal framework.

Consequently, the decision of the EHF Court of Handball remains into force as follows:

The appeal of RK Partizan, dated 20 June 2025, is rejected.

The first-instance decision of the Court of Handball, dated 13 June 2025, is upheld.

A fine of €15,000 is imposed on RK Partizan for the improper and extremely dangerous behaviour of spectators surrounding the RK Partizan and AEK Athens match.

A spectator ban is imposed on RK Partizan for the upcoming five home matches in EHF competitions. Part of the spectator ban, i.e. two home matches, is imposed on a suspended basis for a probation period of two years starting as of the issuance date of the decision.

RK Partizan has to bear costs for the organisation of the rescheduled match.

RK Partizan shall pay a fine of €4,500 for the affixing of a political banner by its spectators.

The appeal fee of €1,070 paid by the Appellant shall be credited to the EHF.

The decision may be contested before the European Handball Court of Arbitration within 21 days.