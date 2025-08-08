Places in the W17 EHF EURO final to be decided tonight

08 August 2025, 11:00

A place in the gold medal match is at stake tonight for the four teams still in the hunt to be named champions of the W17 EHF EURO 2025. Spain, Croatia, Slovakia and host nation Montenegro are ready for the semi-finals, which will be broadcast live on EHFTV.

24 teams began the competition, and after yesterday's quarter-finals only four are left with a chance of lifting the trophy on Sunday evening. The semi-final line-up is as follows, with both matches taking place at the Bemax Arena in Podgorica.

W17 EHF EURO 2025 Semi-finals
Friday 8 August 2025

17:00 CEST - Montenegro vs Slovakia
19:30 CEST - Spain vs Croatia

Both matches will be broadcast live on EHFTV. Geo-blocking may apply in certain countries and territories.

Since being beaten by France in the preliminary round, hosts Montenegro have gone from strength to strength, beating Croatia and Poland in the main round before showing just how much they have progressed with a thrilling 31:29 win over France in last night's quarter-finals.

Even more dramatic was the quarter-final win of their next opponents, Slovakia, who edged Denmark, 30:29. Coincidentally, Slovakia were also gaining revenge for defeat to the Danes earlier in the tournament, which has also seen them beat Spain, Portugal and North Macedonia, and draw with Germany.

Spain's loss to the Slovaks is their only defeat so far; they topped their preliminary round group, then won a tight match with Germany to grab themselves a ticket to the last eight, where they beat Switzerland, 29:27.

Yesterday's third quarter-final was the only one that did not go down to the final minute, as Croatia secured a semi-final place by beating Hungary, 32:26. Croatia were one of four teams to win all their preliminary round matches, yet are the only one still in the competition. However, as Montenegro proved, they can be beaten.

W17 EHFEURO Photocredit Matchlens Me 19
W17 EHFEURO Photocredit Matchlens Me0551

Fans will not have to wait until this evening for action from Podgorica, as starting from 12:00 CEST, all 24 teams will be in action over the course of the day across the three host arenas.

The 20 teams already eliminated are fighting to finish as high up the final standings as possible in the cross matches, with placement matches to follow on Sunday.

Last night's defeated quarter-finalists will play in the cross matches 5-8, with France facing Denmark and Switzerland meeting Hungary.

Click here to see the full schedule of matches and the full tournament format. All matches will be shown live on EHFTV.

W17 EHFEURO Photocredit Matchlens Me 26

Photos © matchlens.me, RAICEVICPH, IVANOVIC PHOTO

