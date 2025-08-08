Places in the W17 EHF EURO final to be decided tonight

24 teams began the competition, and after yesterday's quarter-finals only four are left with a chance of lifting the trophy on Sunday evening. The semi-final line-up is as follows, with both matches taking place at the Bemax Arena in Podgorica.

W17 EHF EURO 2025 Semi-finals

Friday 8 August 2025

17:00 CEST - Montenegro vs Slovakia

19:30 CEST - Spain vs Croatia



Both matches will be broadcast live on EHFTV. Geo-blocking may apply in certain countries and territories.

Since being beaten by France in the preliminary round, hosts Montenegro have gone from strength to strength, beating Croatia and Poland in the main round before showing just how much they have progressed with a thrilling 31:29 win over France in last night's quarter-finals.

Even more dramatic was the quarter-final win of their next opponents, Slovakia, who edged Denmark, 30:29. Coincidentally, Slovakia were also gaining revenge for defeat to the Danes earlier in the tournament, which has also seen them beat Spain, Portugal and North Macedonia, and draw with Germany.

Spain's loss to the Slovaks is their only defeat so far; they topped their preliminary round group, then won a tight match with Germany to grab themselves a ticket to the last eight, where they beat Switzerland, 29:27.

Yesterday's third quarter-final was the only one that did not go down to the final minute, as Croatia secured a semi-final place by beating Hungary, 32:26. Croatia were one of four teams to win all their preliminary round matches, yet are the only one still in the competition. However, as Montenegro proved, they can be beaten.