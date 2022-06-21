33 teams set for European Masters in Granollers

The event runs alongside the Granollers Cup 2022, a renowned youth international tournament, and sees six titles up for grabs.

21 men’s teams will compete across four age groups: 35+, 45+, 50+, and 55+; while 12 women’s teams are spread across the 33+ and 43+ competitions. Some teams start in more than one age group.

Group games will be played on 23 and 24 June, followed by the semi-finals on 25 June and the finals on 26 June, which will be streamed live on the competition website.

A full breakdown of the groups and schedule for all six competitions can be found here.

The previous European Masters were held in Innsbruck, Austria, in 2018. Back then, Angyalok from Hungary won both women's categories, but the Hungarian club will not defend their titles this week.

On the men's side, Old Boys Budapest aim to win the 45+ competition for the fourth time in a row, while Odesa, who won the 50+ title in 2018, are now hunting the trophy in the 55+ category.