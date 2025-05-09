EHF hosts two-day Women's Competition Conference

EHF hosts two-day Women's Competition Conference

09 May 2025

The European Handball House in Vienna is the location for the Women's Competition Conference on Monday and Tuesday (12/13 May). The European Handball Federation hosts the sport’s most important stakeholders to discuss and start building a strong foundation for the years to come.

Dubbed ‘European Handball Future’, the conference aims to table ideas and foster discussions which will eventually build the framework for a successful and sustainable future of European women's handball.

Spread over four sessions and spanning over two days, the Competition Conference touches on the sport in its entirety: from national team to club competitions, from grassroots and possible new formats to top competitions – and always with the international calendar in mind.

The conference includes keynote speeches like "From Transactions to Partnership: Transformation and Evolution in the Business of Sports and Media" and "National Team Competitions: Where to Go?", and also tries to learn from experiences from other sports, like volleyball and basketball.

Participants are offered a broad range of different workshops to participate in, covering grassroots handball and top competitions — and everything in-between.

The EHF will provide basic information and room for discussion, as it will listen to, collect, and analyse the inputs brought forward during the conference as a part of shaping the strategic future of the sport.

The EHF hosted a similar Competition Conference for men's handball last month.

