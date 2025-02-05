Denmark, Norway lead four-year national team rankings

Denmark’s men won their fourth straight world title last weekend. And even though they have failed to win an EHF EURO event since 2012, they have amassed enough points since 2022 to lead the men’s EHF four-year national team rankings, with 112 points.

France, who beat Denmark to gold at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 and took bronze at the recent World Championship, trail by seven points in second position.

There is a big gap between those top-two nations and third-ranked Germany, who are on 82 points. EHF EURO 2022 gold medallists Sweden on 79 and 2025 World Championship runners-up Croatia on 73 complete the top five.

Men’s EHF four-year national team ranking 2022-25:

Denmark – 112 points France – 105 Germany – 82 Sweden – 79 Croatia – 73 Hungary – 66.5 Portugal – 65 Norway – 65 Iceland – 58 Spain – 56

On the women’s side, the picture is even clearer: Norway are the runaway leaders after they won three of the four major events since 2022. The only exception was the 2023 World Championship, when they lost in the final to France.

Those results give Norway, on 116 points, a clear advantage over second-ranked France (103), who are closely followed by Denmark (102) in third position. Denmark have not won a major championship but earned silver or bronze in all four events since 2021.

No other nation comes close to the leading trio, as Sweden in fourth and the Netherlands in fifth position are well behind on 86 and 77 points, respectively.

Women’s EHF four-year national team ranking 2021-24:

Norway – 116 points France – 103 Denmark – 102 Sweden – 86 Netherlands – 77 Germany – 74 Hungary – 67 Montenegro – 66 Spain – 51 Slovenia – 49.5

For each gender, the EHF four-year national team ranking adds the results from the last two European and the last two World Championships. A win is worth 160 points, second place is 144, third 128, fourth 120, etc.

To give the more recent results a bigger impact on the current rankings, the points earned at the two oldest events count for only 50 per cent, and the points from the two newest events (for men: the EHF EURO 2024 and the 2025 IHF World Championship; for women: the 2023 IHF World Championship and the EHF EURO 2024) count for 100 per cent. The total number of points for each nation is then divided by four.

If two nations have the same number of points, the result from the most recent year decides their position in the ranking.

The full EHF four-year national team rankings are available for download below.