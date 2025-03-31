EHF mourns the death of Erwin Lanc

The former president of the International Handball Federation and the Austrian Handball Federation has passed away at the age of 94.
European Handball Federation
31 March 2025, 17:00
The European Handball Federation mourns the death of Erwin Lanc. The former president of the International Handball Federation (1984-2000) and the Austrian Handball Federation (1977-1993) passed away on 29 March 2025.
The Vienna-born Lanc was instrumental in the foundation process of the European Handball Federation as well as in eventually turning the Austrian capital into the EHF’s place of residence.
“To a large extent it is courtesy of Erwin Lanc’s work and dedication that the EHF calls Vienna home,” EHF President Michael Wiederer said. “Furthermore, Erwin Lanc was known for supporting players after their active career, ensuring they would find a function within the sport.”
Off the court, Erwin Lanc shaped Austrian politics for many years. Between 1973 and 1984, he was first Minister for Transport, then Minister for Interior Affairs and eventually the nation’s Minister for Foreign Affairs.
From 1989 to 2008 he was the President of International Institute for Peace.
However, whenever his numerous duties and positions allowed for it, he could be spotted on the tribune of Vienna handball club FIVERS WAT Margareten – the club that was always the closest to his handball heart.
This content is blocked
You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.