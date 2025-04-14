EHF mourns the death of Allan Lund

One of the most prominent coaches in Danish handball, Allan Lund was at the helm of both the women’s and men’s sides of GOG and took charge of the women’s national team for four years. During his career, he also coached the national teams of Saudi Arabia, Greenland and Bahrain.

In 1975, Lund became Secretary General of Danish School Sports, a position that he held until 2007. In the three decades as secretary general, Lund focused on promoting physical education in schools in Denmark, including implementing the School Exercise Day initiative.

In 2000 he was elected as the member of the EHF Methods Commission where he worked on the development of handball, and received a special award in 2012 for serving three terms as a Commissioner.

Due to his important contributions to the development of sports in Denmark, Lund was named Knight of the Order of Dannebrog in 2007, following his retirement from Danish School Sports.

