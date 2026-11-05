EHF Champions League Women returns with heavyweight clashes in round 7

EHF Champions League Women returns with heavyweight clashes in round 7

EHF / Danijela Vekić & Sergey Nikolaev
05 November 2026, 11:00

The EHF Champions League Women 2026/27 returns after a three-week break for the first of the two remaining rounds before the Women's EHF EURO 2026 in December, as the group stage reaches midway this weekend.

In group A, unbeaten FTC-Toyota Kovács aim to extend their perfect run against Team Esbjerg, while Brest Bretagne Handball and CSM Bucuresti look to bounce back from recent defeats. RK Krim OTP Group Mercator and Sola Håndballklubb hope to build on their first wins of the season, while BV Borussia Dortmund seek a return to winning ways against OTP Group Buducnost.

The Match of the Week travels to Germany, where debutants HSG Blomberg-Lippe face heavyweights Györi Audi ETO KC. In the same group B, an exciting match will take place in Metz, where the title holders host Odense Håndbold. Besides, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold and Storhamar Håndball Elite meet in a Nordic clash, while Gloria Bistrita take on HC Podravka.

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MAL6212

GROUP A

RK Krim OTP Group Mercator (SLO) vs Sola Håndballklubb (NOR)

Saturday 7 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 1-1-0

Last match: Krim Otp Group Mercator vs Sola HK, 11 January 2026 (22:22 (9:10))

  • both Krim and Sola enter the clash on the back of their first wins of the season — Sola claimed an away victory against CSM, while Krim defeated Buducnost at home

  • before that, Krim have endured a 10-match losing streak, while Sola had suffered nine defeats in the previous 10 matches

  • Frida Brandbu Andersen leads Sola's scoring with 33 goals, while Nina Zulic has netted just one less for Krim (32)

  • Krim boast the more prolific attack, averaging 28.2 goals per game compared to Sola's 25.6, but have also conceded the most goals in the competition at 33.6 per match, while Sola allowed an average of 27

  • Sola are still searching for their first win against Krim, having lost their first encounter 28:35 before the sides had a draw (22:22) in January 2026

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MAL6516
Sola play at a fast pace and move the ball quickly, so they will punish every mistake we make. Our finishing will be particularly important. If we perform at the right level, we have a good chance of success. The whole team believes we can win, and now we have to prove it on the court.
Ana Abina
Left back, RK Krim OTP Group Mercator

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

Saturday 7 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 5-1-3

Last match: Brest Bretagne Handball vs CSM Bucuresti, 7 June 2026 (26:32 (13:15))

  • after an impressive start to the season under new head coach Tomas Hlavatý, winning their opening four matches, Brest have suffered back-to-back defeats against FTC and Esbjerg

  • CSM have also had a mixed start to the current campaign with three wins and three defeats, most recently suffering a surprising 22:30 home defeat against Sola

  • the clash is a rematch of the bronze-medal game at the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026, when CSM claimed a 32:26 victory to record their third win against Brest

  • CSM have won just once in four previous visits to Brest, claiming a 33:26 away victory in 2022

  • Valeriia Maslova and Emma Friis lead CSM's scoring with 33 and 31 goals, respectively, while French international Tamara Horacek tops Brest's scoring chart with 35 goals

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BH6A4931 Evoto Edited
CSM is a tough team with a lot of great players. The last time Brest played against them was in the FINAL4, and you know what the result was. This time, we will do everything to turn the tables. It's a new season; we are going to give our maximum this weekend to make our fans happy and, above all, for ourselves.
Tomas Hlavatý
Head coach, Brest Bretagne Handball
20261011 Csmbucuresti Esbjerg 28
We are expecting a difficult away game in Brest, but we are also looking forward to being able to play together again after the break and to try as a team to make the best possible result out of this upcoming double-header with them. The atmosphere in the Brest Arena is always fantastic and it's a pleasure to play there. Several players from our team have played in Brest and are looking forward to meeting that audience again.
Bojana Popovic
Head coach, CSM Bucuresti

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs FTC-Toyota Kovács (HUN)

Sunday 8 November, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 7-1-3

Last match: Team Esbjerg vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, 5 May 2024 (29:24 (17:10))

  • FTC remain the only unbeaten team in the competition, having won all six matches so far, most recently cruising to a 39:25 victory over BV Borussia Dortmund

  • Esbjerg have claimed five wins in six matches, with their only defeat coming against CSM Bucuresti in round 5

  • FTC head coach Jesper Jensen is set to return to Esbjerg at the end of the season, adding an extra layer to the encounter against his future club

  • Henny Reistad, who is playing her final season with Esbjerg, leads the competition's scoring chart with 52 goals, while Petra Simon leads FTC's attack with 37

  • FTC have won just once in five previous visits to Esbjerg, claiming a 24:21 away victory in 2020

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20261017SMIC8007
We need to be smart and play our game well. Of course, I want to win both matches, which would mean we go into the next stage of the Champions League without having lost a single game. That would be very important for us heading into the second part of the season after the international break. But yes, I’m really excited. It’s also special because I’ll be playing in Denmark again. I expect this to be a very high-level game, and we’ll do everything we can to come away with the win.
Lysa Tchaptchet
Line player, FTC-Toyota Kovács

BV Borussia Dortmund (GER) vs OTP Group Buducnost (MNE)

Sunday 8 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 3-0-3

Last match: OTP Group Buducnost vs BV Borussia Dortmund, 17 January 2026 (22:25 (10:12))

  • BVB enter the clash on the back of a heavy defeat against FTC, which brought their three-match winning streak to an end

  • Buducnost have claimed just one victory in six matches this season, edging past Sola in round 5

  • Buducnost's last victory against BVB dates back to 2022, when they claimed a 34:30 win in Germany

  • Đurđina Jauković and Jovana Skrobić lead Buducnost's attack with 32 and 30 goals, respectively, while Alina Grijseels and Merel Freriks top Dortmund's list with 29 and 25, respectively

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MAL7102

GROUP B

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) vs Storhamar Håndball Elite (NOR)

Saturday 7 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 0-1-3

Last match: Storhamar Handball Elite vs Nykøbing Falster Håndbold, 19 January 2025 (22:22 (12:9))

  • Nykøbing are seventh-placed in the group with three points, while Storhamar sit fourth with six points

  • in round 6, both sides suffered away defeats with the same 26:33 score: Nykøbing at Podravka, Storhamar at Bistrita

  • Nykøbing's left wing Clara Lerby holds the second position in the tournament's scoring chart, having 51 goals under her belt

  • in turn, Storhamar's Eli Marie Raasok is among the tournament's most reliable goalkeepers, with 74 saves in six games and a nearly 35 per cent save rate

  • Nykøbing's Norwegian centre back Mia Svele played at Storhamar in the past

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20261011 Nykøbing F HåNdbold Gloria Bistrita Brian Mortensen 3G5A1223
I expect a very close and physical game against a Storhamar side who proved themselves against the best in Champions League. We have good knowledge of Storhamar (and they about us) from earlier close meetings, and I believe that the game is highly likely to be decided in the defence. So the key for us will be good defending and speed in our attack.
Stine Eiberg
Left back, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold
DSC 2518
We are facing a very strong, cohesive team. Nykøbing’s top level is excellent. They vary their attacking play quite a bit, switching between six-on-six and seven-on-six, so we’ll face the challenge of having to adapt accordingly. We have six points after six matches, and we are extremely pleased with that. Now we have two consecutive games against Nykøbing, which will be exciting. We’re hoping to come away with points from these two encounters. That would put us in a very good position heading into the final matches in the new year.
Kenneth Gabrielsen
Head coach, Storhamar Håndball Elite

MOTW: HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)

Saturday 7 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 0-0-0

Last match: no previous encounters in European competitions.

  • Györ are the seven-time Champions League winners, while Blomberg-Lippe are the debutants who are still looking for their maiden points

  • in the two previous rounds, the German side suffered big losses, 18:35 at home against Odense and 22:32 at Metz

  • the Hungarian heavyweights are second-placed in the group, behind Metz only on goal difference

  • with a tally of 193 goals, Györ boast the joint second-best attack in the tournament alongside fellow Hungarian side FTC

  • in contrast, Blomberg-Lippe have the second-least efficient attack in the event, having scored just 143 goals

  • Tjaša Stanko is Györ's leading scorer with 36 goals; Nieke Kühne has netted 34 times for Blomberg

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261011 Hsgblomberglippe Odensehandbold Peters 0252
Our focus is on continuing to develop, learning from every game and putting those lessons into practice. Facing a team of this calibre is a great challenge, but we don't want to be intimidated by our opponents. Instead, we want to embrace the challenge, focus on our own strengths and continue working on our development.
Steffen Birkner
Head coach, HSG Blomberg-Lippe
20261010 ETO Metz 2214
It’s their first time in [the EHF] Champions League. They are the underdogs, so they can play free. I think they played some good games in Champions League 'till now and they are really fighters. They run a lot. When their defence is good, their goalkeeper was also [in] some games really good and then they can run and score easy goals.
Kelly Dulfer
Left back, Györi Audi ETO KC

Gloria Bistrita (ROU) vs HC Podravka (CRO)

Sunday 8 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 0-0-2

Last match: HC Podravka Vegeta vs CS Gloria 2018 BN, 18 January 2025 (26:25 (15:15))

  • Bistrita are third-placed in the group with eight points, while Podravka have four points and sit sixth

  • the Romanian side will play their third home game in the current Champions League campaign, having beaten Odense and Storhamar before in their arena

  • with 39 goals, Bistrita's Johanna Reichert takes third position in the tournament's leading scorers

  • Podravka's Katarina Pandža is joint-fourth in that list, having 37 goals under her belt

  • in the past, the two sides met in the group stage of the EHF Champions League 2024/25, as Podravka won both games, 29:25 and 26:25

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178A9377
Podravka is playing very well this year; I believe they have taken a step forward compared to last season. In attack, Matea Šošo and Katarina Pandža are a nightmare for all their opponents. We are counting on our fans to support us in this very challenging match.
Carlos Viver
Head coach, Gloria Bistrita
20261018 EHFCLW GP Podravka Vs NYKØBING 86
They are currently performing very well in the Champions League, so a very difficult match awaits us; we must be fully prepared and adapt effectively to their demanding, aggressive defence. Furthermore, we need to counter the individual quality they possess across various positions in their squad, so that we can hold our own and remain competitive enough to aim for a positive result.
Ivica Obrvan
Head coach, HC Podravka

Metz Handball (FRA) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN)

Sunday 8 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 3-1-1

Last match: Metz Handball vs Odense Håndbold, 31 May 2025 (29:31 (16:13, 27:27))

  • Metz top the group with 11 points; Odense have five points and are fifth-placed

  • the French side boasts a 15-match unbeaten run in Europe's top flight, with 13 wins and two draws, starting from last season

  • Metz have the best attack in the tournament and the second-best defence, having scored 209 goals and conceded 154

  • the rivals last met in the semi-final of the 2024/25 season, as Odense won 31:29 after overtime

  • goalkeeper Johanna Bundsen and left back Xenia Smits moved from Metz to Odense ahead of the season, but the latter is not available due to pregnancy

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20261017 ODE GYO 02150

Photos © Metz Handball (main), Anze Malovrh / kolektiff (first two in text),  Torben Andresen (last in text)

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