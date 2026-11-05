In group A, unbeaten FTC-Toyota Kovács aim to extend their perfect run against Team Esbjerg, while Brest Bretagne Handball and CSM Bucuresti look to bounce back from recent defeats. RK Krim OTP Group Mercator and Sola Håndballklubb hope to build on their first wins of the season, while BV Borussia Dortmund seek a return to winning ways against OTP Group Buducnost.

The Match of the Week travels to Germany, where debutants HSG Blomberg-Lippe face heavyweights Györi Audi ETO KC. In the same group B, an exciting match will take place in Metz, where the title holders host Odense Håndbold. Besides, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold and Storhamar Håndball Elite meet in a Nordic clash, while Gloria Bistrita take on HC Podravka.