EHF supports WADA Play True Day

Friday 8 April is the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) Play True Day — a day dedicated to clean sport and raising awareness among athletes and the public regarding the importance of doping prevention.

Play True Day is an annual occasion that has been marked in April every year since 2014. The EHF are taking part for the first time this year.

Play True Day began as an initiative in Latin America, based on a conference hosted by WADA in 2013 attended by 17 countries in this region. From there, Play True Day has grown significantly. In 2021, WADA’s digital campaign reached over 87 million people worldwide.

On Play True Day, WADA invites athletes, anti-doping organisations at all levels, sports federations, governments and major event organisers around the world to join the campaign using the hashtags #PlayTrueDay.