Registration open for rearranged European Universities Games 2021

Registration for handball and beach handball teams to compete at the European Universities Games 2021 has begun.

From 14 to 27 July 2021, thousands of participants from Europe’s leading sport universities will compete across dozens of disciplines, including handball and - for the very first time - beach handball.

General entry is now open with the first deadline set for 15 January. Interested teams can register by clicking here.

Initially set to take place in July 2020, Europe’s largest gathering of student-athletes for the event was postponed amid the global COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all participants, volunteers, staff, visitors and local community. Despite the postponement, EUSA – the European University Sports Association – and the local organising committee have remained fully committed to the organisation of what is still expected to be the largest edition of European Universities Games, and look forward to welcoming all participants, guests and spectators to Belgrade in 2021.

The fifth edition of the European Universities Games will involve a total of 21 different sporting disciplines in the sports programme alongside handball and beach handball. The other disciplines are Badminton, Basketball, 3x3 Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Chess, Football, Futsal, Judo, Karate, Kickboxing, Orienteering, Rowing, Rugby 7s, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Volleyball and Water Polo. There will also be a Para Table Tennis competition for student-athletes with disabilities, and a Sitting Volleyball competition as a demonstrative sport.

Handball has been a part of EUSA's sport programme since 2006 and the EHF and EUSA are official partners since 2013, and look forward to continuing developing the best conditions for handball and beach handball in European university sport. Beach handball made its university debut at the EUSA EHF Championship in Croatia.





To register click here, and to find out more about the 2021 event, visit the official website.