SC Magdeburg shock Barça to win IHF Men’s Super Globe

Spanish powerhouse Barça looked primed to add another title to their packed trophy cabinet, but were shocked by German side SC Magdeburg 33:28 in the final of the IHF Men’s Super Globe 2021.

For the fifth consecutive edition, the European sides taking part in the IHF Men’s Super Globe clinched the top three positions in the competition, after an exciting week of handball in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. A total of 10 teams from six continents took part in the competition.

Reigning EHF Champions League Men champions Barça lost their Super Globe title to SC Magdeburg, despite two good wins in the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

When the winners of the EHF Champions League Men and the winners of the EHF European League Men collide, the favourite is always difficult to predict. However, Barça’s new coach, Antonio Carlos Ortega, knew Magdeburg’s strength and weaknesses, having coached German side Hannover for the last four seasons.

Barça did well in the first 20 minutes, only to falter in the second quarter. Magdeburg ended the first half with a 9:4 run, thanks to a 14-save game from goalkeeper Jannick Green and a seven-goal outing from Omar Ingi Magnusson, the game’s top scorer.

Eventually, Magdeburg sealed a 33:28 win, handing the Spanish side their first loss in the competition since 2015. The loss came despite an amazing game from Barça right back Dika Mem, who scored 10 goals.

Magdeburg became the eighth team to win the trophy and the third German side to clinch it, after Füchse Berlin (twice) and THW Kiel.

It is also the second piece of silverware for the German side, who also secured the EHF European League Men this spring, but also a win for the team who played the largest number of games, four, in this year’s edition.

In the bronze medal game, Aalborg Håndbold, rookies in the competition, completed the European domination with a straightforward 34:29 win against Brazilian side E.C. Pinheiros.

The Danish side won two out of three games, losing a crucial match against Magdeburg, 30:32, in the semi-final. But their Super Globe experience will have been crucial on their quest to becoming an European powerhouse in the next years.

Final standings:

SC Magdeburg (GER) Barça (ESP) Aalborg Handbold (DEN) C. Pinheiros (BRA) Zamalek Club (EGY) Al Duhail (QAT) Al Noor Saudi Club (KSA) Sydney Uni Handball Club (AUS) Al-Wehda Club (KSA) San Francisco CalHeat (USA)

Photos courtesy of the IHF