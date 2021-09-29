Six EHF Champions Cup memories to get you ready for Sicily

Next week sees the EHF’s final beach handball event of the season take place as the EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup throws off in Sicily on Thursday.

The groups for the men's and women's competition were revealed last week and, with a week to go before the first matches are played, we take a look back at the history of beach handball’s end-of-season spectacular.

2014

The first ever EHF Champions Cup took place in Gran Canaria. In the final of the women’s event Skrim Kongsberg from Norway faced Croatian side Detono Zagreb, who up until the final had not lost even a single set.

However, it took Kongsberg only 10 minutes to make exactly that happen when they took the first set 20:16. But Zagreb bounced back quickly, and spurred on by Lucija Kelava, who scored 19 points overall, they took the second set 26:18.

In the subsequent shoot-out Kongsberg’s Tonje Klevstad saw her attempt saved, but because Zagreb’s Nikolina Vojic and Katja Herakovic also faltered in front of the goal, it was Kongsberg who ultimately celebrated.

In the men’s event Detono Zagreb’s men’s team was determined to take revenge when they met BHC SKKM-EKATERINODAR from Russia in the final.

And first it looked as if things were going their way as they took the first set 22:20. But there were no easy wins this afternoon and hence Ekaterinodar – despite a red card for Viacheslav Kasatkin – took the second set 17:14, and the men’s final also went into shoot-out.

Of the first five attempts for each team, two Croatian and two Russian players did not convert their shots.

The shoot-out was therefore extended, and Zagreb’s Marko Hranilovic was the first whose nerves succumbed to the pressure, while Ekaterinodar’s Roman Kalashnikov scored to secure the tournament victory.