Dramatic quarter-finals decided medal contestants

Women's competition
Netherlands vs Denmark 2:1 (18:20, 21:20, 9:6)
Germany vs Greece 2:0 (15:14, 28:19)
France vs Spain 0:2 (18:20, 14:15)
Hungary vs Norway 1:2 (18:19, 20:16, 6:9)
- Two-time defending champions Germany will face Norway in the semi-finals. The Germans are hunting for their sixth Beach Handball EURO medal, while Norway are back in the semi-finals for the first time since 2017
- In the second semi-final, 2023 silver medallists, the Netherlands, will lock horns with Spain, who will play their fifth semi-finals over the last six European championships
- The Netherlands remain unbeaten after knocking out title contenders Denmark. The team's top scorer Anna Buter stepped out in the second set, scoring the golden goal and pushing the Dutch into the shootout; Merel de Jager then made a brilliant save, prompting celebrations for a place in the semi-finals
- Nothing could stop Germany, who have dominated international beach handball in recent years. Alexander Novakovic's team struggled to find their rhythm in the first set, but showed their class in the second, eliminating Greece and ending their EURO journey in the quarter-finals for the fourth consecutive time
- Outstanding Spain shocked France by winning the first set in a golden goal, having been eight points behind with just three minutes of the first set remaining
- The Norwegians stopped the previously unbeaten, two-time European champions, Hungarians. In the dramatic shootout, Norway's most experienced player, Elisabeth Hammerstad, saved Tekla Farkas's shot, securing her team's spot in the top four
- Alongside world champions Germany and organisers Croatia, the best five teams from the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 will qualify for the 2026 Men’s and Women’s Beach Handball World Championships