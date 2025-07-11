Dramatic quarter-finals decided medal contestants

11 July 2025

Nail-biting shootouts marked the fourth day of the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025. Eight teams in both the men's and women's competitons were facing a make-or-break moment, with semi-final places up for grabs. Every single high-octane match delivered incredible drama, keeping us at the edge of our seat, and finally confirmed the semi-finalists who will fight for the European title.

Men's competition

Germany vs Italy 2:0 (22:20, 27:20)
Hungary vs Portugal 2:1 (16:17 26:14, 7:6)
Denmark vs Spain 1:2 (20:21, 26:24, 8:10)
France vs Croatia 1:2 (22:18, 22:26, 8:10)

  • Germany will face four-time European champions Croatia in the semi-finals, while defending champions Hungary will battle it out with Spain 
  • Italy proved to be a tough nut to crack, as the Germans had to make a lot of effort to win the first set, but Marte Franken's team opened the second set with a 6:0 run and dominated to finish the job
  • The Portuguese surprised title holders Hungary by winning the first set, but the Hungarians came back strong in the second, taking the intense battle into the shootout. Laszlo Nahaj turned out to be a hero, saving Tiago Costa's shot and securing their place in the semi-finals
  • An epic shootout decided the winner of the thrilling quarter-final between the 2017 champions Spain and the two-time European champions Denmark. In the eighth series of the shootout, Ramon Fuentes Zamora was the Spanish hero, saving Mikkel Just's shot and eliminating one of the favourites
  • Croatia celebrated their goalkeeper Valentino Valentakovic, who made the decisive save in the shootout against France, thus giving the powerhouse team, Croatia, an opportunity to fight for their eight medal at the Beach Handball EURO
  • Croatia's goal-getter Lucian Bura is currently the top scorer of the competition with 114 points
  • Together with organisers Croatia, seven best teams from the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 will qualify for the 2026 Men’s and Women’s Beach Handball World Championships

Women's competition 

Netherlands vs Denmark 2:1 (18:20, 21:20, 9:6) 
Germany vs Greece 2:0 (15:14, 28:19)
France vs Spain 0:2 (18:20, 14:15)
Hungary vs Norway 1:2 (18:19, 20:16, 6:9)

 

  • Two-time defending champions Germany will face Norway in the semi-finals. The Germans are hunting for their sixth Beach Handball EURO medal, while Norway are back in the semi-finals for the first time since 2017
  • In the second semi-final, 2023 silver medallists, the Netherlands, will lock horns with Spain, who will play their fifth semi-finals over the last six European championships 
  • The Netherlands remain unbeaten after knocking out title contenders Denmark. The team's top scorer Anna Buter stepped out in the second set, scoring the golden goal and pushing the Dutch into the shootout; Merel de Jager then made a brilliant save, prompting celebrations for a place in the semi-finals
  • Nothing could stop Germany, who have dominated international beach handball in recent years. Alexander Novakovic's team struggled to find their rhythm in the first set, but showed their class in the second, eliminating Greece and ending their EURO journey in the quarter-finals for the fourth consecutive time
  • Outstanding Spain shocked France by winning the first set in a golden goal, having been eight points behind with just three minutes of the first set remaining
  • The Norwegians stopped the previously unbeaten, two-time European champions, Hungarians. In the dramatic shootout, Norway's most experienced player, Elisabeth Hammerstad, saved Tekla Farkas's shot, securing her team's spot in the top four
  • Alongside world champions Germany and organisers Croatia, the best five teams from the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 will qualify for the 2026 Men’s and Women’s Beach Handball World Championships

The action at the beautiful Oba Beach Alanya continues on Saturday 12 July. The women's semi-finals are scheduled for 17:00 CEST and 18:00 CEST, followed by the men's semi-finals at 19:00 and 20:00. Fans worldwide can follow every step of the exciting EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025. More information on how to follow is available here. 


Photos © kolektiff

