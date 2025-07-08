EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 gets underway with exciting action

Superb plays in the preliminary round of the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 turned up the heat in the super warm Alanya as all 32 teams in both the men's and women's competitions stepped onto the sandy courts of Oba Beach for the first time in the competition. Each team took on two opponents, with one more match of the first stage scheduled for Wednesday morning. The top three teams from groups A, B, C and D will proceed to the main round.



The battle for the European title has therefore officially started, as day one of the European championship is done and dusted.