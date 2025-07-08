EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 gets underway with exciting action

EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 gets underway with exciting action

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
08 July 2025, 20:15

Superb plays in the preliminary round of the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 turned up the heat in the super warm Alanya as all 32 teams in both the men's and women's competitions stepped onto the sandy courts of Oba Beach for the first time in the competition. Each team took on two opponents, with one more match of the first stage scheduled for Wednesday morning. The top three teams from groups A, B, C and D will proceed to the main round. 

The battle for the European title has therefore officially started, as day one of the European championship is done and dusted. 

Women's competition

Seven teams — Denmark, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Greece, Hungary and Spain — have already secured their place in the main round.

Group A

  • Title holders Germany started their road to defending their title in winning style with two wins, and the team coached by Alexander Novakovic will take on Denmark to decide the top team in the group
  • Bulgaria or Poland — only one of these teams will reach the next stage, and Wednesday's morning battle will decide which one it is

Group B

  • France women have finally delivered on their potential, surprising everyone, especially Portugal, in the opening match, after they came from behind to finally beat the opponents in the shootout 2:1 (20:23, 20:16, 10:12)
  • It's an open battle for the remaining spots in the main round, with Norway, Portugal and Türkiye all in with a chance

Group C

  • There was no major upset at the start of the competition for the 2023 silver medallists Netherlands or the quarter-finalists from 2023, Greece, as their two wins sealed their main round place
  • Anna Buter (NED) finished the day as the current top scorer in the women's competition with 43 points
  • Croatia and Sweden have not risen to the occasion so far — two losses have put them under pressure, and their fate will be decided in their final preliminary round match

Group D

  • Spain and Hungary both beat the remaining two opponents in group D, Ukraine and Slovakia, and will now go head-to-head for the top spot
  • Ukraine and Slovakia still have high hopes of qualifying for the main round, but after tomorrow's clash, one team will finish in the consolation round

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

TUR25 Greece Vs Sweden ER19207 JE
kolektiff
TUR25 Türkiye Vs Portugal C5 5288 JCe
kolektiff
TUR25 France Vs Norway 1JC6753 JC
kolektiff
TUR25 Sweden Vs Netherlands 695A6810 JE
kolektiff
TUR25 Sweden Vs Netherlands ER10390 JE
kolektiff
TUR25 Germany Vs Poland ER18634 JE
kolektiff
TUR25 Hungary Vs Slovakia 1JC2813 JC
kolektiff
TUR25 Hungary Vs Slovakia 1JC2684 JC
kolektiff
TUR25 Germany Vs Poland ER18694 JE
kolektiff

Men's competition

After the first day of the competition, seven teams — Denmark, Croatia, Sweden, Germany, Portugal, Hungary and Norway — successfully completed the challenges and secured their ticket for the main round.

Group A

  • Four-time European and world champions Croatia and two-time European champions and 2023 bronze medallists Denmark both opened the competition with two wins; the two powerhouses will lock horns in a compelling match to decide the group winner
  • Neither Poland nor Malta, who were making their debut, performed as well as expected in the Beach Handball EURO; only one of them can snatch the remaining ticket to the main round

Group B

  • Hosts Türkiye were surprisingly close to overcoming Germany, having led in both sets; experience proved to be crucial, with the Germans managing to recover (18:16, 16:20)
  • Türkiye and Czechia finished the day without any points and will face each other in a direct battle for the main round; meanwhile, the 2023 silver medallists, Germany and strong contenders, Portugal, are one step closer to achieving their main goal

Group C

  • France caused an early morning upset by outsmarting one of the favourites and most successful beach handball nations, Spain (23:18, 20:21, 7:6); however, they were left without two points in the tie against Sweden
  • The Swedes, led by the current top scorer of the men's competition, Petter Brandt, collected two important wins, and hold the top place in their group

Group D

  • The defending champions, Hungary, were close to losing two points to Italy, but they showed their best skills in the shootout and beat the Italian team (24:22, 14:20, 10:6)
  • Italy and Ukraine will have to give their best in the final match of the preliminary round if they want to proceed through 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

TUR25 Denmark Vs Malta C4 2478 JC (1)
kolektiff
TUR25 Denmark Vs Malta 1JC3968 JC
kolektiff
TUR25 Germany Vs Czechia ER19545 JE
kolektiff
TUR25 Germany Vs Czechia ER19597 JE
kolektiff
TUR25 Sweden Vs Bulgaria UH15643 UH
kolektiff
TUR25 Sweden Vs Bulgaria UH15436 UH
kolektiff
TUR25 Spain Vs France UH16772 UH
kolektiff
TUR25 Portugal Vs Türkiye 1JC5176 JC
kolektiff
TUR25 Hungary Vs Ukraine ER19900 JE
TUR25 Hungary Vs Ukraine ER19877 JE
kolektiff

The final preliminary round matches will be played in the morning session on 9 July, from 07:30 to 10:30 CEST. The main round is scheduled to start in the afternoon at 16:00 CEST. Fans worldwide can follow every step of the exciting EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025. More information on how to follow is available here.



Photos © kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

TUR25 Denmark Vs Malta C4 2673 JC
Previous Article "It’s a joy to share these moments with your brother"

Latest news

More News