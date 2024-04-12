Staying fit and healthy, and maybe winning a trophy

This year, the 45+ team of Budapest Old Boys is set to play at Paredes, Portugal, while the 50+ and 55+ teams will take part in the Masters Handball World Cup in Omis, Croatia.

“The EHF Masters Championships are the perfect meeting point for teams from all over Europe. It is great to compete against the best teams of our age groups,” Laszlo says.

But for him, playing competitions – also in the Hungarian senior championships and the regional league in Budapest – is only one thing, the constant training, at least once a week, is another.

“At our age, it is important to stay fit and healthy. And if you are fit and healthy and you win a trophy, it is even better, and a nice recognition,” he says.

This is the aim of the EHF Masters Championship, which promotes physical activity and networking among experienced athletes, while providing the participants the opportunity to compete for trophies.

Paredes will host teams from six different categories during the four days of the tournament:

Men: 35+/45+/50+/55+

Women: 33+/43+

Per category, a maximum of 16 teams can participate and places are allocated on a first come, first served basis. Deadline for registration is Tuesday 30 April 2024. Teams interested in taking part can contact EHF’s Claudia Brantl (brantl@eurohandball.com) for further information.