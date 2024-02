The European Masters aim to promote physical activity and networking among experienced athletes, while providing the participants the opportunity to compete for trophies.

The sports halls in Paredes will host this year’s European Masters matches, as the tournament will gather teams across six different categories during the four days of the tournament:

Men: 35+/45+/50+/55+

Women: 33+/43+

A maximum of 16 teams per category will be allowed to participate based on a first come first served basis. Depending on the entries, the games will take place in four arenas in Paredes: Multiusos de Paredes, EB23 Parede, Pavilhao Manuel Moreira Neto and Pavilhao Rota dos Moveis.

Registrations are open until 15 April 2024. Teams interested in participating can contact the EHF’s Claudia Brantl (brantl@eurohandball.com) for further information.