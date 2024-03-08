10 female stars that empower to inspire

Diana Lixandroiu

Being an inspirational athlete has nothing to do with age – take Diana Lixandroiu, one of the up-and-coming stars that helped Romania shine last summer at their home Women’s 19 EHF EURO 2023. The 18-year-old left back plays the same position as the biggest star of Romanian handball – Cristina Neagu – and doesn’t shy away from any comparison with her idol.

Katrine Lunde

Record eight-time EHF Champions League winner. The most capped player in EHF EURO history. A champion. A role model. A legend. Katrine Lunde is a star that never stops shining. Becoming a mother or having to recover from a potential career-ending knee injury has never put an end to he career, as the Norwegian goalkeeper does not think about stopping – only about stopping balls.

Daniela Mendes

Portuguese beach handball player Daniela Mendes credits the sport she fell in love with at first sight with giving her joy and meaning after a tough start in life. Born in the beachside town of Matosinhos, north of Porto, she had to become independent very early on. When her mother suffered a stroke, she took care of her younger brother. “In the blink of an eye my life took a 180 degree turn,” she says. “But handball made me a much happier person.”