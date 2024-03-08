10 female stars that empower to inspire

Nora Mørk
As a youth player she was “a brat,” in her own words. Of course, Nora Mørk went on to become one of the most loved all-time greats of the sport. She has impressed the world of handball over and over again, not only on the courts, but also by overcoming countless knee injuries and getting back to the top of her sport each time. “I didn’t want to come back and just be a decent handball player, I wanted to come back and be amongst the very best,” Mørk says.
Bojana Popovic
The Montenegrin star player that kept shining in handball well after her retirement, Bojana Popovic has proven that women, and mothers for that matter, can succeed in a career that might seem doubtful to others. "For women, it can be hard. After you finish your playing career, many of us want to become mothers. You lose a couple of years there, then if you want to start a coaching career, it takes a couple of years too. Many of them give up, unfortunately." Popovic didn’t, fortunately.