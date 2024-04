Shqipe Bajcinca-Brestovci served as an esteemed EHF Delegate since 2016. As a former player and referee with an unwavering dedication to handball, she made substantial contributions to the development of the sport in Kosovo and beyond.

Bajcinca-Brestovci held several significant roles within the handball community, including Chief of the Referees Association and Board member of the Kosovo Handball Federation and the Kosovo Olympic Committee. Additionally, she served as a professor at the Faculty of Physical Education and Sport.



The thoughts of the EHF are with her family, friends, and colleagues in the handball community at this difficult time.

photo courtesy of Kosova Handball Federation