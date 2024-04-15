Reigning champions Magdeburg lead pre-quarter-finals power ranking

But before all of that, it is time to take a look at how these teams are doing so far, and what we estimate each side's chances of progressing to the semi-finals.

8. Montpellier

Montpellier might have won the EHF Champions League twice, which is more than most of the quarter-finals participants, but their presence at this stage of the competition feels something of a surprise. But the French side managed to navigate this far despite losing key players Ahmed Hesham and Kyllian Villeminot. And if Kiel do not take them seriously, you can be sure Montpellier will punish them right away.

7. THW Kiel

The last weeks have not been the easiest for THW Kiel. The four-time EHF Champions League winners made it directly to the quarter-finals after finishing first, in front of Aalborg, Paris Saint-Germain and Kielce, which is a huge achievement. But recent Bundesliga performances saw the Zebras lose by seven against Flensburg at home before winning by just one in Lemgo. Rest assured, though, Kiel always mean business when the Champions League anthem is played in the arena.