Reigning champions Magdeburg lead pre-quarter-finals power ranking

2. Barça
After falling in the semi-finals last season, the EHF Champions League 2021 and 2022 champions are one step from going back to Cologne. Although they might not have been as dominant when compared to previous seasons, Barça have been able to count on their individual talents to save the day. It is hard to lose a game when Dika Mem scores 10 goals or when Gonzalo Perez de Vargas saves 18 shots. Against Paris Saint-Germain, if these players are on the top of their form, Barça could well have a chance to proceed.
1. SC Magdeburg
One defeat, in all competitions, since September. That statistic alone tells you what kind of momentum SC Magdeburg are riding at the moment. Only Hannover-Burgdorf in the Bundesliga in February were able to defeat the EHF Champions League reigning champions. But neither Barça, Veszprém, Kiel nor Berlin were able to do it. This kind of run does not give you an automatic ticket for the EHF FINAL4, far from that, but it gives you a boost of confidence that makes you think you can defeat anyone.
