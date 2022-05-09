29 teams discover route to EBT Finals glory

16 teams will compete in the men’s competition, divided into four groups of four, based on last season’s EBT ranking.

One of the local teams C.u.s. Palermo will feature in group A, alongside one of the Spanish trio MOVEX GRANOLLERS and two of the most popular clubs on the circuit, 12 Monkeys Köln and Camelot Handball Tilburg.

Semi-finalists from last season’s Champions Cup, Hir-Sat BHC and Os Tigres will face off in group B, also featuring two clubs with potential and ambition in GRU JUKO Piotrków Trybunalski and TEAM TCHATCHEURS.

Last year’s gold medallists Hei Beachhandball and bronze medallists BMP ALGECIRAS lead group C, where they will face LX50 Handball and Blue Team.

Champions Cup winners CBMP Ciudad de Málaga appear favourites in group D in what otherwise appears to be a wide open group with GRD Leça – Spar, Beachmopeten and BHV Wasserschloss.

There are 13 contenders in the women’s competition, divided into three preliminary round groups.

The one group of five teams, group A, features last season’s silver medallists Westsite Amsterdam and bronze medallists Team Blue Bee.

GEA AM TEAM ALMERIA will begin their title defence in group B, facing perennial contenders Szentendrei, local side Handball Erice and a Dutch side which made their first splash on the tour last year, KRAS Volendam.

2021 Champions cup winners GRD Leça - Love Tiles will be the leading light in group C, while their opposition Standépitok Girls, CAIPIranhas and Blue Team will see this group as a chance to go deep into the competition.