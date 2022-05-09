Semi-final draw starts build-up to EHF FINAL4 Women

Four teams are only 120 minutes of handball away from potentially winning the EHF Champions League Women 2021/22 title. But, of course, only one of them can ultimately lift the coveted trophy.

After the quarter-finals were completed last weekend, five-time champions Györi Audi ETO KC, Metz Handball, Team Esbjerg, and defending champions Vipers Kristiansand know they are the quartet battling it out for the title at the EHF FINAL4 Women 2022 on 4/5 June in the newly built MVM Dome in Budapest.

🥁 Ladies and Gentlemen, welcome the 𝐄𝐇𝐅 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋𝟒 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬! 🏆 Who do you fancy to win it?



🚨 Draw on Tuesday at 18:00 CEST! #ehffinal4 #ehfcl #showtimeforehffinal4 pic.twitter.com/26yZsG3eJb — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) May 8, 2022

The tension ahead of next month's final tournament is already starting to build as the four teams will soon learn who they will be playing against in order to get to the final.

The draw for the semi-finals takes place at the AMC TV studio in Budapest on Tuesday 10 May at 18:00 CEST and will be streamed live on EHFTV as well as on the official EHF Champions League Facebook page and Home of Handball YouTube channel.

Some of the stars that will shine on court in June will also be present at the draw on Tuesday: Vipers' Nerea Pena, Metz's Hatadou Sako and Csenge Fodor from Györ, while Esbjerg's Henny Reistad joins in via Skype.

The four teams will be drawn from the same pot, following these steps:

step 1: first team drawn for semi-final 1;

first team drawn for semi-final 1; step 2: first team drawn for semi-final 2;

first team drawn for semi-final 2; step 3: second team drawn for semi-final 1;

second team drawn for semi-final 1; step 4: second team drawn for semi-final 2.

The semi-finals 1 and 2 will not necessarily be played in that order at the EHF FINAL4; the exact playing schedule for Saturday 4 June will be announced in due time. The two losing semi-finalists will contest the third-place match on Sunday 5 June, followed by the two winners playing the big final.