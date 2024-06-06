Are you a TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 expert?

The TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024 is almost ready for throw-off. On Saturday (8 June), SC Magdeburg take on Aalborg Håndbold at 15:00 CEST in the first semi-final, followed by Barça playing THW Kiel at 18:00 CEST for the other place in Sunday's final.

A lot has been written and said about the annual season-ending highlight in Cologne, but how much do you really know about the marquee event of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League? Take our quiz and find out by answering the 10 questions. Note that some photos do, but others don't guide you towards the correct answer. Good luck!