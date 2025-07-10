Defending champions Magdeburg open season against PSG

Defending champions SC Magdeburg will open their campaign on either 10 or 11 September with a match against Paris Saint-Germain.

2024/25 runner-ups Füchse Berlin have a delicate task to solve in round 1: Only three months after they locked horns with HBC Nantes in the semi-final of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 they will meet the French side again.

Another big clash of round 1 will be played in Denmark where Danish powerhouse Aalborg Håndbold take on One Veszprém HC.

In round 2, the repetition of the previous season’s second semi-final awaits when SC Magdeburg travel to Spain to face Barça.

The group phase consists of 14 playing days; round 14 is played on 11 and 12 March 2026.

The regular playing days of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League are Wednesdays and Thursdays. Matches will throw-off at either 18:45 or 20:45 CET/CEST.

The exact throw-off times for the first rounds will be released by the end of July.

The initial schedule of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League is available for download below.