Defending champions Magdeburg open season against PSG

10 July 2025, 15:15

The European Handball Federation has released the group phase schedule for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26. Exactly two months before the season’s first matches in Europe’s premium club competition will be played, the initial schedule for the participating 16 teams is known.

Defending champions SC Magdeburg will open their campaign on either 10 or 11 September with a match against Paris Saint-Germain.

2024/25 runner-ups Füchse Berlin have a delicate task to solve in round 1: Only three months after they locked horns with HBC Nantes in the semi-final of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 they will meet the French side again.

Another big clash of round 1 will be played in Denmark where Danish powerhouse Aalborg Håndbold take on One Veszprém HC.

In round 2, the repetition of the previous season’s second semi-final awaits when SC Magdeburg travel to Spain to face Barça.

The group phase consists of 14 playing days; round 14 is played on 11 and 12 March 2026.

The regular playing days of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League are Wednesdays and Thursdays. Matches will throw-off at either 18:45 or 20:45 CET/CEST.

The exact throw-off times for the first rounds will be released by the end of July.

The initial schedule of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League is available for download below.

 

Machineseeker EHF Champions League Schedule 2025/26

EHFCL Men Schedule 2025/26 242.8 kB
TUR25 France Vs Sweden UH10272 UH
