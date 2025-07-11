Group phase schedule for EHFCL Women 2025/26 confirmed

Defending champions Györi Audi ETO KC open their season with an away match in Germany as they travel to Dortmund to face BV Borussia.

The previous season’s runner-ups, Odense Håndbold from Denmark, also travel at the beginning. Their round 1 opponents are FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria in Erd.

Also part of round 1 is the repetition of the placement match 3/4 at the EHF FINAL4 2025, as Team Esbjerg – with EHF Excellence Awards MVP Henny Reistad – welcome Metz Handball at the ‘Blue Water Dokken’. Back in June in Budapest, Team Esbjerg claimed bronze with a 30:27 win.

Another big match awaits in round 2, when Györi Audi ETO KC play Team Esbjerg at home at the Audi Arena. In the previous season, this match was a round 1 encounter with Györ taking a 28:26 victory.

The group phase consists of 14 playing days; round 14 is played on 21 and 22 February 2026.

The regular playing days of the EHF Champions League Women are Saturdays and Sundays. The exact throw-off times for the first rounds will be released by the end of July.

The initial schedule of the EHF Champions League Women is available for download below.