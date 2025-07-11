Group phase schedule for EHFCL Women 2025/26 confirmed

Group phase schedule for EHFCL Women 2025/26 confirmed

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
11 July 2025, 14:30

The European Handball Federation has released the group phase schedule for the 2025/26 season in the EHF Champions League. 16 teams, divided in two groups of eight, will take the courts when the new campaign throws off on the weekend of 6 and 7 September 2025.

Defending champions Györi Audi ETO KC open their season with an away match in Germany as they travel to Dortmund to face BV Borussia.

The previous season’s runner-ups, Odense Håndbold from Denmark, also travel at the beginning. Their round 1 opponents are FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria in Erd.

Also part of round 1 is the repetition of the placement match 3/4 at the EHF FINAL4 2025, as Team Esbjerg – with EHF Excellence Awards MVP Henny Reistad – welcome Metz Handball at the ‘Blue Water Dokken’. Back in June in Budapest, Team Esbjerg claimed bronze with a 30:27 win.

Another big match awaits in round 2, when Györi Audi ETO KC play Team Esbjerg at home at the Audi Arena. In the previous season, this match was a round 1 encounter with Györ taking a 28:26 victory.

The group phase consists of 14 playing days; round 14 is played on 21 and 22 February 2026.

The regular playing days of the EHF Champions League Women are Saturdays and Sundays. The exact throw-off times for the first rounds will be released by the end of July.

The initial schedule of the EHF Champions League Women is available for download below.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EHF Champions League Women Schedule 2025/26

CLW Schedule 25_26 183.8 kB
TUR25 Norway Vs. Poland ER10479 JE
Previous Article Hammerstad eyes medal at her seventh Beach Handball EURO
TUR25 Denmark Vs. Spain (Quarter Final) 695A6568 JE (1)
Next Article Dramatic quarter-finals decided medal contestants

Latest news

More News